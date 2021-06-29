NewSchools Venture Fund Partner Cameron White Joins MIND Research Institute Board

IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute announced the addition of Cameron White to its board of directors. White, Partner at NewSchools Venture Fund , invests in learning solutions that empower Black, Latino, and low-income students.

"I am pleased to welcome Cameron to the board," said MIND's Chairman, John Phelan. "He has an impressive track record of championing the success of edtech programs that increase equitable outcomes for PreK-12 students."

White has over ten years of experience with racial and socioeconomic equity, student learning, and technology development. He has advised and invested in more than 100 education technology ventures, through philanthropic capital as well as strategic feedback and guidance related to equitable student impact, research-based product design, fundraising, and sustainable growth. White was also on the founding team at co.lab, an accelerator focused on game-based learning.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join MIND's board of directors," said White. "I look forward to supporting their goal of developing equity-centered, research-based math solutions that positively impact millions of students."

White received a Master of Arts in Instructional Technology and Media from Teachers College of Columbia University, completing his master's thesis on edtech equity. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from Princeton University, is co-author of several publications focused on edtech, and has been featured as a speaker at education and social good conferences across the country.

"We are thrilled to have Cameron add his expertise to our board of directors," said MIND's CEO, Brett Woudenberg. "His experience in game-based learning, environmental design, and early childhood development will be a great help in advancing our mission."

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math® , a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org .

