Newsletters Aren't Dead: Social Media Agency, fishbat, Discusses 2018 Email Marketing Trends

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to keeping businesses informed on the best way to promote their brand, social media agency fishbat discusses email marketing trends in 2018.

Much of the buzz around promotion for companies these days tends to revolve around social media and search engine optimization. While these are incredibly powerful tools that can propel a business to unprecedented heights, there are still great gains to be had with more traditional email marketing.

Despite having been around for far longer than sites like Facebook or Twitter, email marketing continues to evolve as marketers find new ways to promote a company to subscribed followers and the uninitiated alike.

Here are a few email marketing trends to keep an eye on this year.

Renewed Focus on Protecting Personal Data. This tip isn't so much a way to increase a brand's visibility as it is an important part of keeping marketing in the clear legally. Legislation to protect consumer data and privacy has recently started being enforced by governments in the EU, so it's important for brands with any sort of international presence to be aware of how they are marketing and the data they are collecting. Any email marketing done moving forward should be with the express permission of the consumer while ensuring their personal information is heavily protected.

While this might not do a lot for growth on its own, it has become a crucial part of email marketing over the past few months and is important to adhere to as to avoid financial disaster.

"Microsites." Part of seeing a good return on advertising investment is making it as easy as possible for the consumer to interact with the company. There has been a recent growth in the idea of "Microsites," which are essentially emails that allow customers to act from within their email inbox itself rather than having to go to an external site. This takes one decision out of the process, and makes it more likely that the goal of the marketing email will be accomplished. These interactive emails have a huge amount of potential, and can be used for everything from easy sharing on social media, to taking surveys, to even tracking the remaining time on an online promotion - all from within the inbox.

Prioritize a Conversational Tone. This isn't true for all industries, but for many consumer-facing companies, the use of a conversational tone in email marketing has paid off massively. Most buyers - especially millennials - try to avoid advertising where they can, and an email with body text that is friendlier and more easily relatable can be the key to capturing the audience's attention. Prioritize catchy headlines that make readers want more information, and provide quality content within the message itself that comes across more casual than it does formal. Most consumers have a bit of a guard up, and simply adjusting the tone of writing without significantly changing content can be a cost-effective way to maximize conversions.

Mobile Is the Future. This is the trend across nearly the entire digital marketing industry, so it's no wonder that it applies to email lists as well. A huge number of people access their email primarily through their smartphones, so designing messages that will load well in an email app or mobile browser is especially important when making that key first impression.

ABOUT FISHBAT

fishbat social media company is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses. Media Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

