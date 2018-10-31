Newspaper Market Outlook in the United States - Forecast to 2025: Expected to be Valued at $17.07 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. newspaper market size is expected to value USD 17.07 billion by 2025.

Shift of the newspaper industry toward digital platforms is threatening to adversely impact the market. This is mainly attributed to a major dip in advertising spending, particularly in print. Moreover, the average time spent on mobile phones per day is increasing, this permits increased exposure of the customer to digital adverts. Digital adverts have been further expanded through Bluetooth as this targets even more customers owing to accessibility.

Newspapers form a crucial part of the American news scene, but have been taking a hit of late since most people consume news digitally. Also, the industry's subscriber base and financial fortunes have seen a drop since the early 2000s, with a rise in website audience traffic. Alt-weekly papers have also experienced a circulation drop in the past few years.

Key Findings

Market Dynamics

Advertising emerged as the largest revenue generation segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate over USD 8.19 billion by 2025.

by 2025. Key players such as MediaNews Group Inc., News Corporation, Tribune Publishing, and The New York Times Company dominated the U.S. newspaper market while accounting for a substantial revenue share in 2016.

Driver

Growing Penetration of Digital Newspaper Companies

Restraints

Companies Featured

Declining Print Circulation Over Digital Circulation

High Degree of Fragmentation

Gannett Co. Inc.

MediaNews Group Inc.

News Corporation

Tribune Publishing

The New York Times Company

Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Newspaper Industry Outlook



Chapter 4 Newspaper Market: Revenue Generation Type Estimates and Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape



