NewSquare Capital Bolsters its Portfolio Management Team by Appointing Miguel Biamon as their Senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSquare Capital is an investment manager committed to pursuing great outcomes for investors through sound investment strategies and innovative thinking. We believe investors fare best with disciplined approaches that navigate market risk – capitalizing on opportunities while also protecting capital. To meet those needs, we've built a community of seasoned managers focused on creating portfolios tailored to a wide range of investor needs.

NewSquare Capital welcomes Miguel Biamon, previously of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management, where he was a Senior Investment Advisor, Fixed Income Trader, and a Relationship Manager. Prior to joining Blue Bell, Miguel spent 13 years at the Bryn Mawr Trust Company as the head of Fixed Income, a Portfolio Manager, and a Fixed Income Trader. He started his investment career at M&T Bank, where he served as Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income Trader, and Trust Investment Officer.

"I am excited to join NewSquare Capital, a leading company I have long admired for their innovative investment solutions and dedication to their clients," says Miguel. "I look forward to leveraging my significant fixed income experience and collaborating with the dedicated team at NewSquare to offer premier and innovative investment solutions."

Miguel earned a Bachelor of Science degree from East Stroudsburg University. Miguel lives with his wife, Debbie, and their daughter, Margot, in Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania.

"With this addition, NewSquare Capital is ideally positioned to meet the new and evolving fixed income needs of our clients. Miguel adds the same deep expertise, extensive experience, dedicated discipline, and client service-focus in fixed income investing that for years have benefited our clients in equity investing," says Joseph S. Rizzello, Chairman of NewSquare Capital. "We couldn't be more pleased with this terrific addition to our portfolio management team."

