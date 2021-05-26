NewStore Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

NewStore is the first enterprise-ready, cloud omnichannel platform to achieve SOC 2 Type 1 compliance. Tweet this

"Enterprise retailers expect their service providers to operate with comprehensive controls and compliance for all critical business areas. That is why we are so steadfast in the security and availability of our platform," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "Our business is built on the most innovative foundation with the utmost regard for security, from several redundancies for 24/7 availability to a dedicated data security team. We will continue to invest in these areas for the long-term benefit and peace of mind of our customers."

To achieve compliance, NewStore was audited by Armanino LLP , one of the top 25 largest accounting, consulting, and technology firms in the U.S. It has a dedicated SOC practice with extensive experience with Type 1 compliance assessments.

"An increasing number of organizations are leveraging technology and SaaS solutions to transform their businesses. With that comes the need to protect an abundance of data, " said Patrick Hall, Partner at Armanino LLP. "NewStore is easing the burden of data security for its retail customers by achieving SOC 2 certification. The company and its platform are in full compliance with no exceptions, meaning it is prepared and able to protect your business."

About NewStore

NewStore is a turnkey omnichannel store solution for global DTC brands. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first cloud platform combining POS, order management, inventory, and clienteling. Store operations from endless aisle to mobile checkout to fulfillment are possible with just two remarkably intuitive iPhone apps. NewStore customers include brands such as Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Goorin Bros, Marine Layer, Outdoor Voices, and UNTUCKit. It is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

