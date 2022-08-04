Newsweek Names Houston's Dr. Bob Basu one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons in the Nation for Breast Augmentation

Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Basu of Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery has been named one of the best plastic surgeons for 2022.

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek has recognized Houston board certified plastic surgeon Dr. C. Bob Basu as one of the nation's top 100 breast augmentation surgeons for the second year in a row. "America's Best Plastic Surgeon 2022" rankings were based on surveys submitted by fellow plastic surgeons. The surgeons named in the report reflect the top doctors within the field.

Dr. Bob Basu of Houston has been recognized as one of the nation's top plastic surgeons for breast augmentation for the second year in a row. Co-author of the internationally recognized textbook, "Cosmetic Breast Surgery," Dr. Basu is listed in the top 100 breast augmentation surgeons in the nation.

"It is a great honor to again be among the plastic surgeons recognized by Newsweek," said Dr. Basu. "Choosing a plastic surgeon requires serious consideration and there are many good options; I am deeply appreciative of the trust my patients place in me and humbled to be designated as a Newsweek Best Plastic Surgeon by my esteemed colleagues."

Dr. Basu is regarded as a leader in aesthetic breast surgery and wrote the textbook Cosmetic Breast Surgery , which is recognized internationally. Dr. Basu has been named an H Texas Magazine Top Doc in Plastic Surgery for 14 years running and has been recognized as the Best of the Best Plastic Surgeon in Houston by the Houston Chronicle in 2022. He currently serves as the Board Vice President (Finance) of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

"Diving into detail with my patients and gaining a thorough understanding of their aesthetic vision helps me deliver breast augmentation results that will complement their anatomy and align with their goals," said Dr. Basu. "Enhancing a patient's natural beauty is the essential objective of any breast enhancement surgery. Excellent, lasting results rely on an individualized procedure plan where every nuance—from incision design to implant type to implant placement—is thoroughly considered."

In addition to advancing breast surgery techniques, Dr. Basu is dedicated to providing patients with educational resources. In his aesthetic surgery podcast Behind the Double Doors , he gives listeners a unique opportunity to understand what goes on behind the scenes in surgical and non-surgical procedures. Dr. Basu and his team discuss treatment options and answer questions submitted by actual patients. His passion for patient education can also be seen in media appearances where he speaks about a wide range of topics, such as gummy bear breast implants, hair transplantation, and reconstructive surgery options.

In addition to providing breast enhancement surgeries, Dr. Basu specializes in mommy makeovers, post-weight loss surgeries, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation.

About Dr. Bob Basu: Dr. C. Bob Basu is a nationally-recognized board-certified plastic surgeon. His practice, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, has offices in both Cypress and Houston, Texas.

