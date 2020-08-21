Newsweek Names Recovery Centers of America at Danvers and Recovery Centers of America at Westminster As Top Tier Addiction Treatment Providers in Massachusetts

DANVERS, Mass. and WESTMINSTER, Mass., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Centers of America's two substance use disorder treatment facilities in Massachusetts have both been named as 2020 best U.S. treatment facilities that focus on addiction by Newsweek Magazine.

Recovery Centers of America at Westminster and Recovery Centers of America at Danvers received the prestigious designation as a top substance use disorder facility in Massachusetts in a new ranking by Newsweek Magazine.

Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020 distinguishes the best treatment facilities in the top 20 states according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Both Massachusetts - based Recovery Centers of America ("RCA") addiction treatment facilities were recognized among the nation's top facilities "based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in state competition" according to Newsweek. Two other RCA treatment centers in Maryland also received the designation for excellence, Recovery Centers of America Capital Region, located near Washington D.C., and Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall, serving the northeastern part of Maryland and Delaware.

The rankings were performed by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a market leading statistics data and industry ranking company. Newsweek and Statista employed a comprehensive methodology in evaluating selected addiction treatment centers which included a reputation survey conducted by Newsweek and Statista and an accreditation score by SAMHSA.

"We are honored that Newsweek recognized RCA at Danvers among an amazing group of addiction treatment facilities in Massachusetts," said Laura Ames CEO of Recovery Centers of America at Danvers. "It's important that we keep our focus on the deadly drug and alcohol addiction epidemic that coexists with the COVID-19 pandemic right now in order to help prevent further loss of life," she said.

"Westminster is committed to providing high quality, effective, evidenced-based clinical treatment while recognizing the individualized needs of each patient," said Kathryn (Kat) Stevens, CEO of Recovery Centers of America at Westminster. "We are pleased that so many have trusted us to support them in their recovery and are looking forward to continuing our mission to save a million lives," she said.

RCA is committed to providing a safe and successful treatment environment for all patients, staff, and family during the COVID-19 pandemic and post-pandemic, complying with all state and CDC mitigation measures. All new RCA patients are tested for the COVID-19 virus prior to admission, and staff are routinely tested, using the GENETWORx diagnostic viral test which has an accuracy rate in the 99th percentile. Virginia-based GENETWORx Laboratories, a subsidiary of Recovery Centers of America, is a CLIA and CAP-certified molecular diagnostic laboratory, designations considered the gold standard in the testing industry.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment. RCA has seven inpatient facilities in Devon, Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Voorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its treatment centers and at standalone facilities in Trenton and Somerdale, NJ and in Lansdowne, PA. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care by calling 1-800-Recovery with complimentary transportation provided in most cases.

