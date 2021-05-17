Newswire Adds Advisory Services to Growing List of Industry-Leading Solutions for Small to Midsize Businesses

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a decade of public relations and marketing experience, Newswire, a longtime provider of press release distribution services, is expanding its offerings to provide its clients with industry-leading solutions at a fraction of the cost of what they'd pay when working with other advertising and marketing agencies.

To unlock extra value, clients that are part of Newswire's Media and Marketing Guided tour can tap into its brand-new advisory services that include:

Sales Qualified Lead Generation

SEO Audit and Recommendations

Paid Advertising Audit

Social Media Audit

Content Writing Services

Creative Design

Media Coaching and Crisis Communication Support

Google Analytics Set-up

"Our goal as a company is to provide our clients with a holistic approach to their media and marketing communications strategy," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "These brand-new services will help us help our clients create and implement a cohesive approach to their marketing efforts."

In addition to these advisory services, the primary benefits of Newswire's Guided Tour include the 5 P's of the program:

People - Clients will collaborate with a team of media and marketing experts to achieve their defined goals.

- Clients will collaborate with a team of media and marketing experts to achieve their defined goals. Platform - From wire distribution to media databases and more, clients have access to Newswire's robust SaaS platform.

- From wire distribution to media databases and more, clients have access to Newswire's robust SaaS platform. Plan - Newswire will create a personalized strategy and content plan that aligns with its clients' goals.

- Newswire will create a personalized strategy and content plan that aligns with its clients' goals. Production - Companies can leverage the production capabilities of Newswire's platform for their marketing campaigns.

- Companies can leverage the production capabilities of Newswire's platform for their marketing campaigns. Performance - Dig into monthly reporting on progress related to performance-based goals in earned media, lead generation, and search engine optimization and traffic.

"For nearly 15 years and counting our company has evolved to grow with the market and the needs of small to midsize businesses and these advisory services are another step in our mission to help companies deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time," Terenzio added.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping companies grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

