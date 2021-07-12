Newtopia Appoints Roger Poirier to the Company's Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger Poirier, CFA to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. With Mr. Poirier's appointment, Newtopia has expanded its board to include five directors. Mr. Poirier has more than three decades of capital markets, finance and M&A experience and will serve on Newtopia's Audit Committee.

Mr. Poirier is the Founder of Whiteshell Group Inc., a Toronto-based merchant bank with a focus on venture capital and mid-market private and public companies. Prior to founding Whiteshell, Mr. Poirier was a co-founder of Cormark Securities, an institutional equity boutique in Toronto, where he held various senior positions over an 18-year period. Most recently, he was Managing Director, Investment Banking and held internal roles, including Deputy Chair - Risk Committee and member of the Audit Committee.

"We are excited to welcome Roger to our Board of Directors," said Jeff Ruby, Founder & CEO, Newtopia. "Roger's extensive capital markets experience will be a great complement to, and will round out, our Board's current roster of expertise. I anticipate that Roger will add significant value to Newtopia as we continue to expand our innovative habit change platform across North America."

"I am honored to join Newtopia's Board of Directors," said Roger Poirier. "Newtopia's focus on slowing, reversing and preventing the onset of chronic disease is a critical component of reducing insurer costs and driving the overall improvement of employee health. I look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors and expanding awareness of the company's unique habit change platform as Newtopia continues to grow and expand."

To learn more about Newtopia's corporate governance policies and review the Company's full list of directors, please visit the Corporate Governance section of Newtopia's investor website at investor.newtopia.com.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, reverse, and slow the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social, and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking ‎information. Such statements reflect Newtopia's current views and intentions with respect to future ‎events, based on information available to Newtopia, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and ‎assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that Newtopia believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, the estimated cost savings to plan payers associated with the use of Newtopia's platform by plan members, the potential cost of care reduction for other Medicare risk-bearing entities, the continued engagement with Newtopia's platform by plan members, clients continuing to offer Newtopia's platform pursuant to agreements entered into, statements relating to Newtopia's business plans and outlook. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause ‎actual results to differ materially from Newtopia's forward-looking statements in this press release ‎include, without limitation: the termination of contracts by clients, risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of ‎‎governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social ‎distancing, ‎disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, ‎and a ‎deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global ‎recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in Newtopia's disclosure documents, filed with the securities ‎regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com including Newtopia's final long form prospectus dated March 30, 2020.

Should any factor affect Newtopia's in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Newtopia Inc.

Related Links

www.newtopia.com

