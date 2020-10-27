NewTropic Announces Financing Solutions For Private-Label Cannabis Manufacturing

NewTropic gives easy access to credit, allowing cannabis brands to grow as rapidly as traditional businesses. Tweet this

Among the brand partners that have leveraged NewTropic's credit facility are Biscotti Brands, California's leading hash provider, and Stone Road, a sungrown pre-roll provider with an artisanal bent.

Stone Road CEO Lex Corwin says, "Working with NewTropic has been a true game-changer for us. We did more in September of this year than we did all in all of 2019, combined. Since we launched, we've really seen that the challenge is in keeping up with our own growth. It used to be that, between fundraising and sourcing flower, my day was gone. Now I can focus on launching new SKUs, and doing the marketing needed to drive sales."

Founded in 2016 and opening its doors in Santa Rosa in 2020, NewTropic operates two facilities just south of the famous Emerald Triangle cannabis growing region and has plans to expand its operational footprint in 2021 with the addition of a new 22,000-square-foot facility focused on hash and concentrates production. Offering a credit facility allows NewTropic to assist and support California's licensed cannabis market as it grows into maturity.

"This is a financing solution that allows brands to grow without constraints," Rowland says. "Partnering with NewTropic means you won't fall victim to your own success."

Located in Santa Rosa, CA, NewTropic provides professional-grade, fully compliant manufacturing and supply chain solutions to California cannabis brands, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors. Learn more: www.newtropic.com

