newtrul Drives Procurement Automation With Meta Search Engine For Trucking

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakout startup newtrul is boosting the productivity of shippers, brokers and carriers with its revolutionary freight booking tool. By leveraging a user-friendly platform and free TMS integrations, newtrul does the heavy lifting to simplify the life of a load from dispatch to delivery.

Matching available trucks with available shipments is the foundation of the logistics industry, and yet it remains one of the most expensive and time-consuming activities for most companies in the space.

Co-Founder and CEO Ed Stockman has witnessed these inefficiencies firsthand. "We have seen the cost to source a truck exceed 30% of the entire cost of a transaction. With over $140B worth of transactional shipments a year, there's a lot of waste."

newtrul aims to increase productivity without disrupting existing workflows. The intuitive design was built to complement a company's existing operation, but without the noise of clunky booking processes. Companies save time, money, and a lot of aggravation by leveraging their trusted partners in a new way.

Recognizing that trucking companies of all sizes are inundated with emails, irrelevant calls, fake shipment data, and a plethora of login credentials, newtrul has employed the simplest solutions for shippers, brokers and carriers alike. newtrul integrates seamlessly with a client's Transportation Management System (TMS) and pulls available shipments into a Carrier facing platform. Trucking companies within the client's network will have access to instantly book any loads that match their needs. Clients benefit from a free integration and a flat fee only when a load is booked. Neither party needs to pick up the phone or send an email to complete the transaction.

In recent years, the logistics field has seen an influx of technology providers competing to hurl the antiquated industry into the 21st century. While many have tried to create the one-stop shop that appeases the needs of all parties involved, most have missed the mark.

"Many of the modern tools and applications aim to automate carrier outreach on behalf of the shipper or broker. We see little carrier engagement with these tools and, in many cases, the carrier is refusing to participate," said Stockman. "newtrul is unique because we ultimately solve the automation problem, but by enabling the user on the other end of the transaction, the carrier."

Trucking companies can't get enough of the newtrul platform. Ken Skinn of K&L Logistics has been using newtrul consistently for about 6 months. "It just makes my life easier," he said. "It used to take me the entire day to fill all of my trucks. newtrul lets me do the same thing by noon." Skinn has been in the trucking industry for 10 years and has always struggled to book his trucks on traditional load boards. "There's just a lot of dishonestly happening on [the load boards.] Now I barely ever log in and I have already forgotten the passwords!" he exclaimed with a chuckle.

Chicago-based newtrul was founded in 2018 to offer a centralized solution for the fragmented logistics industry. newtrul strives to create a simpler every day for shippers, carriers, and brokers by providing a streamlined booking experience and finance services to make more efficient use of working capital. http://newtrul.com

SOURCE newtrul, inc

Related Links

newtrul.com

