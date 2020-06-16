NewYork-Presbyterian Ranked Among Nation's "Best Children's Hospitals" by U.S. News & World Report

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th year in a row, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ranks among the best in the nation for children's care in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals." Additionally, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is New York's No. 1 children's hospital, according to the New York Daily News based on an analysis of the U.S. News & World Report's rankings. The 2020-21 rankings are published online today.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ranks among the best in a number of specialties evaluated in the U.S. News survey. Notably, the Hospital ranks No. 9 in the nation in neonatology and No. 10 in cardiology and heart surgery.

NewYork-Presbyterian provides pediatric care in every area of medicine at two major sites: NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children's Hospital. NewYork-Presbyterian is the nation's only hospital affiliated with two world-class medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine.

"We are proud to be recognized as New York's No. 1 children's hospital by the New York Daily News and to be ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News," said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. "Our heroic doctors, nurses, and entire medical team are committed to offering the most innovative, advanced treatments and providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to every child and their family."

The U.S. News "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, clinical services and processes, and compliance with best practices.

For the rankings, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings. The rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2020" guidebook (ISBN 13: 9781931469951), available in stores soon.

