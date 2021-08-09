NewYorkCityTV.com reflects the indomitable spirit and force of nature that defines the real, unreal and surreal panorama of life in New York

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, Founder / CEO of WRLD1/TVNET today spoke about NewYorkCityTV, and Manhatn.com, WRLD1 affiliate networks:

"Our ongoing strategic approach with these iconic and enlarging networks is a continued process of acclimating to the presence of the pandemic… but conveying the irrepressible regenerative energy and collective spirit of renewal endemic to New York City."

"Even as the continuing pandemic scenario for now limits the resonant buzz within New York City it still remains the most socially /culturally vibrant urban destination and business/ finance mecca in the world."

■WRLD1.com is a mobile netcast platform of over 260 Internet TV networks comprising geo-centric destinations and key industry verticals across 8 regions of the world.

NewYorkCityTV.com

Manhatn.com …New York 24/7

NewYorkCityTV and Manhatan.com celebrate the vibrant, ever present and enveloping magic of NewYorkCity…the fusion of its urgency, reverberant energy and expansive human narrative that captivates those who visit and those who reside here.

NewYorkCityTV.com reflects the stellar legacy of New York City while reimagining its evolving future.

Perhaps overwhelming when first encountered, once in its embrace NewYorkCity conveys the rich geometry of space, but also a keen spatial awareness of its diverse choices across a convergence of collaborative architecture and a multitude of faceted vantages from which to observe new perceptions of a meta spatial experience.

NewYorkCity's sense of presence confidently redefines the engaging urban experience as an evolving, kinetic and compelling environment that now proudly enters its next phase of visionary development.

NewYorkCityTV chronicles and conveys the dynamics of the city and Manhatan.com is the 24/7 source for every NewYork minute.

Hudson Yards enlarging iterations …a journey now underway and continuing through 2025, as Hudson Yards extends and proudly embraces the future of New York City.

Hudson Yards aspirations ascend to nothing less than the reimagining of the New York City urban experience...Manhattan ...an Experiential Destination.

NewYorkCity ■ 2021 Facts| Figures| Data

New York City, New York Population 2021

New York City is a city located in New York County New York. With a 2020 population of 8,230,290, it is the largest city in New York and the largest city in the United States. New York City is currently declining at a rate of -0.64% annually but its population has increased by 0.67% since the most recent census, which recorded a population of 8,175,130 in 2010. New York City reached it's highest population of 8,469,150 in 2016. Spanning over 468 miles, New York City has a population density of 27,400 people per square mile.

The average household income in New York City is $102,946 with a poverty rate of 17.95%. The median rental costs in recent years comes to $1,443 per month, and the median house value is $606,000. The median age in New York City is 36.7 years, 35.4 years for males, and 38.1 years for females.

Since the first US census in 1790, it has held that position and continues to have more than double the population of Los Angeles, the second largest city. Chicago is the third largest city in the US but has just 1/3 the number of people as New York City.

New York City continues to have significant influence and impact on the world's economy, entertainment, media, education, art, technology, and scientific research.

Boroughs in New York City

The city features five separate boroughs: Staten Island, The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan. As many as 800 languages are spoken throughout New York City, making it the most diverse city in the world when it comes to linguistic multiplicity.

Recent Boroughs Population Increases

The most significant increase in New York City's population occurred in the borough of Brooklyn, which showed a population increase of 5.3% between the 2010 census and 2016 estimates. The second most substantial change is in the Bronx, which reflected a 5.1% increase, followed by Queens (4.9%), Manhattan (3.7%) and Staten Island (1.2%).

New York City Life Expectancy

The latest research shows that people who live in New York City have a higher life expectancy than the rest of the country. In 2010, the life expectancy of a person living in New York City was 80.9 years of age. This is 2.2 years longer than the life expectancy of the entire country, which is 78.7 years of age. That increase in life expectancy is 2 percent higher than the previous year (2009). This research was completed by New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg and the city's Department of Health.

New York City Population Statistics

The income disparity between the citizens of New York City is vast. According to the latest census, the median household income for a wealthy citizen was $188,697 per year, and the poorest median income was reported at $9,320. This city houses the highest number of millionaires and billionaires in the world. Moscow, Russia, follows in a close second.

New York City has the highest population density in the US, far ahead of second place San Francisco. Overall, 26,403 people live in each square mile, and in Manhattan, that number is over 66 thousand per square mile.

New York City's Population Projections

New York City's population is expected to reach 9 million by 2040, based on recent projections created by the city. Among the five boroughs, the Bronx's growth is projected to be the highest at 14% between 2010 and 2040. On the flip side, Manhattan is expected to grow by 6.7% by 2040.

If these projections are accurate, Brooklyn will extend its lead over Queens as the largest borough in New York City, growing to nearly 3 million by 2040.

The first recorded population count for New York City was 7,681 in 1698. The city grew at a moderate rate in the 18th century, but exploded in the 19th century, more than doubling in the final ten year period. The town of 80,000 in 1800 became a city of 3.4 million by the end of the 1800s. This growth continued until the 1930s but has tapered off in the 80 years since.

New York City officially crossed the 8 million mark for the first time in 2010, after seeing almost no net growth between 1950 and 2000. The city's population dropped by nearly a million during the 1970s due to migration to the suburbs, driven by increasing crime and decreasing economic prospects. The city rebounded throughout the 80s and has continued a slow upward climb in each census since.

New York City Demographics

According to the most recent ACS, the racial composition of New York City was:

White: 42.73%

Black or African American: 24.31%

Other race: 14.75%

Asian: 14.09%

Two or more races: 3.63%

Native American: 0.43%

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander: 0.06%

State New York County New York County Land Area (mi²) 300.4 sq mi Density (mi²) 27,399.60/sq mi 2020 Growth Rate -0.64% Growth Since 2010 0.67% Rank in State 1st Rank in Country 1st Metro Population 19,095,300

The current population of New York City, New York is 8,230,290 based on our projections of the latest US Census estimates. The US Census estimates the 2018 population at 8,390,080. The last official US Census in 2010 recorded the population at 8,175,130.

New York City, New York Population 2021

2019 and 2020 population is estimated by projecting the raw 2018 numbers.

Year Population Growth Growth Rate 2021 19,095,300 -60,400 -0.32% 2020 19,155,700 -60,500 -0.32% 2019 19,216,200 -60,400 -0.31% 2018 19,276,600 -46,000 -0.24% 2017 19,322,600 -12,200 -0.06% 2016 19,334,800 13,800 0.07% 2015 19,321,000 40,100 0.21% 2014 19,280,900 54,500 0.28% 2013 19,226,400 76,700 0.40% 2012 19,149,700 96,900 0.51% 2011 19,052,800 129,400 0.68% 2010 18,923,400

New York City Metro Area Population by Year

New York City Population by Race

New York City Population by Age

New York City Households and Families

New York City Households by Type

New York City Educational Attainment by Sex (over 25)

New York City Educational Attainment by Race

New York City Earnings by Educational Attainment

New York City Language

New York City Poverty

New York City Poverty Rate by Education

New York City Poverty Rate by Employment Status and Sex

Income by Household Type

New York City Marital Status

New York City Veterans by War

New York City Veterans by Age

New York City Veterans by Race

New York City Veterans by Education

New York City Employment by Age

New York City Employment by Race

New York City Employment by Education

New York City Place of Birth

Year Population Growth Annual Growth Rate 2021 8,230,290 -53,260 -0.64% 2020 8,283,550 -53,270 -0.64% 2019 8,336,820 -53,260 -0.63% 2018 8,390,080 -47,400 -0.56% 2017 8,437,480 -31,670 -0.37% 2016 8,469,150 6,100 0.07% 2015 8,463,050 29,240 0.35% 2014 8,433,810 37,720 0.45% 2013 8,396,090 49,400 0.59% 2012 8,346,690 73,740 0.89% 2011 8,272,950 82,740 1.01% 2010 8,190,210 181,930 0.22% 2000 8,008,280 685,720 0.90% 1990 7,322,560 250,920 0.35% 1980 7,071,640 -823,920 -1.10% 1970 7,895,560 113,580 0.15% 1960 7,781,980 -109,980 -0.14% 1950 7,891,960 436,960 0.57% 1940 7,455,000 524,550 0.73% 1930 6,930,450 1,310,400 2.12% 1920 5,620,050 853,170 1.66% 1910 4,766,880 1,329,680 3.32% 1900 3,437,200 1,921,900 8.54% 1890 1,515,300 309,000 2.31% 1880 1,206,300 264,008 2.50% 1870 942,292 128,623 1.48% 1860 813,669 298,122 4.67% 1850 515,547 202,837 5.13% 1840 312,710 110,121 4.44% 1830 202,589 78,883 5.06% 1820 123,706 27,333 2.53% 1810 96,373 35,858 4.76% 1800 60,515 27,384 6.21% 1790 33,131

New York City Population by Year

Economy of New York City

The economy of New York City encompasses the largest municipal and regional economy in the United States. Anchored by Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, New York City has been characterized as the world's premier financial center.[1][2][3][4] It is home to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ, the world's two largest stock exchanges by both market capitalization and trading activity. In 2012, the New York metropolitan area generated a gross metropolitan product (GMP) of over US$1.33 trillion with a population of 20.3 million people. The Combined Statistical Area[5] produced a GMP of over US$1.55 trillion. Both are ranked first nationally by a wide margin and being roughly equivalent to the GDP of South Korea at less than half its population.[6] The city's economy accounts for most of the economic activity in both the states of New York and New Jersey.[7]

Manhattan is the world's leading center of banking, finance, and communication. It is home to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street. Many of the world's largest corporations are headquartered in Manhattan. The borough contained over 500 million square feet (46.5 million m2) of office space in 2015, [8] making it the largest office market in the United States.[9] Midtown Manhattan, with nearly 400 million square feet (37.2 million m2) that same year,[8] is the largest central business district in the world.[10] New York City is distinctive for its high concentrations of advanced service sector firms in the law, accountancy, banking and management consultancy fields. It is the top global center for the advertising industry, which is metonymously called "Madison Avenue". Silicon Alley, metonymous for New York's broad-spectrum high technology sphere, continues to expand.

Finance, high technology, real estate, insurance, and health care all form the basis of New York City's economy. The city is also the nation's most important center for mass media, journalism, and publishing. Also, it is the country's preeminent arts center. Creative industries such as digital media, advertising, fashion, design, and architecture account for a growing share of employment. New York City possesses a strong competitive advantage in these industries.[11] Despite declining, manufacturing remains consequential.

City economic overview Edit

New York City is a global hub of business and commerce, as a center for banking and finance, retailing, world trade, transportation, tourism, real estate, new media, traditional media, advertising, legal services, accountancy, insurance, theater, fashion, and the arts in the United States; while Silicon Alley, metonymous for New York's broad-spectrum high technology sphere, continues to expand. The Port of New York and New Jersey is also a major economic engine, handling record cargo volume in 2017, over 6.7 million TEUs.[13] New York City's unemployment rate fell to its record low of 4.0% in September 2018.[14]

Many Fortune 500 corporations are headquartered in New York City,[15] as are a large number of multinational corporations. One out of ten private sector jobs in the city is with a foreign company.[16] New York City has been ranked first among cities across the globe in attracting capital, business, and tourists.[17][18] This ability to attract foreign investment helped New York City top the FDi Magazine American Cities of the Future ranking for 2013.[19]

As of 2013, the global advertising agencies of Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group, both based in Manhattan, had combined annual revenues of approximately US$21 billion, reflecting New York City's role as the top global center for the advertising industry, which is metonymously known as "Madison Avenue".[20] The city's fashion industry provides approximately 180,000 employees with $11 billion in annual wages.[21]

Other important sectors include medical research and technology, non-profit institutions, and universities. Manufacturing accounts for a significant but declining share of employment. Food processing is a US$5 billion industry that employs more than 19,000 residents.

Chocolate is New York City's leading specialty-food export, with up to US$234 million worth of exports each year.[22] Entrepreneurs were forming a "Chocolate District" in Brooklyn as of 2014,[23] while Godiva, one of the world's largest chocolatiers, continues to be headquartered in Manhattan.[24].

