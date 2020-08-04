Nex Cubed Selects Five Frontier Tech Companies for its 2020 Digital Health Accelerator

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nex Cubed has announced five companies selected to participate in its 2020 Digital Health Accelerator.

Since 2017, Nex Cubed has established itself as a leader in Digital Health, becoming one of the most active Digital Health Investors in the U.S., and recognized as a top 10 Digital Health Accelerator in the world. The company is thrilled to announce it recently selected five new companies to participate in its 2020 Digital Health Accelerator Program.

Nex Cubed's Digital Health Program is part of the company's broader innovation platform that invests in, accelerates, and scales frontier tech companies. To accomplish this, Nex Cubed develops Centers of Excellence (COE) around key industry verticals that are ripe for innovation, including Digital Health. Each COE consists of best in class entrepreneurs, investment partners, industry experts, and government leaders.

"Nex Cubed Digital Health screened over 1,700 companies, evaluated nearly 200 semi-finalists, and selected 5 companies for our 2020 Cohort, a less than 1% acceptance rate to the program," said Daniel Haders II, Ph.D., Managing Director of Digital Health at Nex Cubed. "This Cohort is our most talented, accomplished, and diverse class to date. Collectively the 5 companies have raised in excess of $9.65M prior to joining the program, and 100% of them are led by a combination of Female, Minority, and Immigrant Founders. Furthermore, we selected these companies because they have demonstrated that they not only can survive COVID-19, but that they're part of the solution both today and post-COVID-19."

Nex Cubed's Digital Health 2020 Accelerator is a customized, virtual, four-month startup program focused on pairing talented founders with Healthcare subject matter experts with an emphasis on preparing the startups for investment and enterprise readiness.

"Now more than ever, communities across the world are in need of innovative solutions in healthcare," said Nex Cubed CEO, Marlon Evans. "We are extremely proud to introduce this impressive group of founders addressing key challenges within digital health."

Nex Cubed has assembled a distinguished 17-member Advisory Team that is embedded with the accelerator companies and works with founders on a daily basis. The team includes change agents who have served at healthcare organizations like the FDA, Anthem, Stanford Health, hims, Harvard's Partners HealthCare System, HMS, Bayer, Peace Health, Panasonic, 3M Health Systems, HMS, Vivimed, Medisafe, SHL Group, Pfizer, NuVasive, Wright Medical, University of Southern California, and Sharp Health Plan.

Nex Cubed has also formed a 51-member Digital Health Investor Advisory Board. The board is comprised of Tier 1 angel, institutional, and corporate investors from organizations like Kaiser Permanente Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, UnityPoint Health Ventures, 8VC, Crosscut Ventures, Rock Health, Tech Coast Angels, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Route 66 Ventures, Sierra Ventures, F-Prime, Flare Capital, Eniac Ventures, DigiTx, Emergent Ventures, Global Founders Capital, FundRx, Sway Ventures, Rockefeller Capital Management, and Oak Investment Partners among others. These investors are programmatically involved in the accelerator curriculum, actively mentoring cohort companies as they prepare for their next round of fundraising.

The five companies selected for the Fall Digital Health program are Care.Coach , Rene Health , Healthcentrix , Litesprite , and Butterflly . The program launched on July 6th, 2020, and will culminate in October 2020 with a virtual Showcase and Demo Night.

Care.Coach

care.coach™ is a San Francisco Bay Area tech company funded by private investors, awards from NIH and Congress, and health plan customers across the US. The care.coach Avatar™ appears to individuals as an engaging digital companion, powered by a unique fusion of artificial intelligence with live humans for true conversational intelligence and empathy. The solution builds strong relationships with psychosocially and medically complex individuals, coaches risk-mitigating behaviors, and helps coordinate care through evidence-based protocols. Published outcomes achieved with the care.coach Avatar include reduction of falls and delirium by 80%+ among hospitalized older adults, and reduced hospital, emergency department, and home care utilization among complex individuals living at home (see http://care.coach/publications ). Named one of the Top 5 IT Innovations of 2019 by the HealthLeaders IT Spending Guide, one of the Best Healthcare Startups to Watch in 2020 by Healthcare Weekly , and one of the Top 10 Aging in Place Innovations by GuideWell in 2020, care.coach has rapidly deployed pandemic education and self-isolation protocols to support its customers in responding to COVID-19, and is launching care.coach Video Visits™, a provider-led telemedicine solution for key populations lacking access to care.

Rene Health

Rene makes corporate travel a safe and caring experience by providing the tools needed to keep teams safe and healthy on their journeys, integrating tailored insurance, wellness programs, and telemedicine with travel intelligence and duty of care tools.

Healthcentrix

Healthcentrix offers an end-to-end solution to strengthen patient-provider relationships outside the clinic. Prevvy, our commercial platform, integrates with existing EMRs to deliver multiple virtual care services: distribution of digital care plans for chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, data sharing for care coordination, and HIPAA-compliant video conference and chat for telehealth services. Prevvy offers a single solution to guide and empower patients with their care at home.

Litesprite

Recognized as international healthcare leaders by organizations such as the U.S. State Department, Litesprite is a game platform that helps patients manage and mitigate the effects of behavioral health, cancer, and diabetes. Clinicians rely on our data to help their patients achieve better results. Our clinically validated mental health videogame Sinaprite has validated reimbursement in 4 care-settings and an economic impact of 17 QALY/1000 patients. Sinasprite uses evidence-based treatment methods, including CBT-based and mindfulness strategies, to help people manage stress, anxiety, and depression. Trusted by the chronically ill during their greatest hour of need, we are the only videogame used by payers and clinicians today. Bayer Pharmaceuticals is our most recent investor and partner. We have won +20 global health innovation awards including the first videogame to receive a U.S. Surgeon General Award and are Puget Sound Business Journal's Innovators of the Year.

Butterflly

Butterflly is a Digital Therapeutics company focused on safe, evidenced-based, highly personalized, and de-stigmatized Behavioral Health. Users leverage person-generated data and the therapeutic power of peer groups inside secure social media-styled private networks. Extended services also include coaching and telehealth therapy. In short, Butterflly delivers a flexible and effective Behavioral Health solution, designed to fit into an individual's busy life when and how they want it.

About Nex Cubed

Nex Cubed is an investor and innovation partner that empowers startups, investors, corporates, and governments to bring new technologies to market, helps rising companies scale, and provides paths to liquidity - the power of three.

Through our global innovation platform that includes Sway Ventures (VC) & Material Capital Partners (private equity), we innovate, invest in, accelerate, and scale frontier tech companies. We accomplish this by developing Centers of Excellence (COE) around key verticals that are ripe for innovation. Each COE consists of best in class entrepreneurs, investment partners, industry experts, and government leaders.

Over the last three years, Nex Cubed has established itself as a leader in early-stage innovation and acceleration, creating a global ecosystem of 3 industry-specific COEs, 73 investments, 45 partners, 50 strategic advisors, 50 investor advisors, and over 140 mentors. To date, the Nex Cubed portfolio companies have an aggregate value of half a billion dollars, and over 50% of the startups are led by female and minority founders.

Applications for the 2020+ Digital Health Accelerator are currently open. To learn more about the program and to apply, please go to the Nex Cubed Digital Health website .

