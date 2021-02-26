Nexa Receptionists Appoints Eric Owen As The Brand's First Executive Vice President

"Eric joined our company in 2019, deftly leading our sales division to excellent results," said Parker Davis, CEO of Nexa Receptionists. "His work in leadership positions within the business outsourcing market—from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies—makes him the ideal candidate for Nexa's first executive vice president. I look forward to what our Nexa brand can achieve for our clients and employees under his leadership."

"Since joining Nexa, I've been amazed by the quality and experience of its people," said Owen. "Their commitment to our clients and to the success of the business is truly refreshing and unique. Having the opportunity to play a more direct part in leading this team through their personal and professional development was a major contributor in my decision to take on this role."

Before joining Nexa Receptionists, Owen was the senior vice president of client services for Alorica, a customer experience solutions provider, where he led a team responsible for approximately 5,000 call center agents across the United States, Latin America and the Philippines. In his first year at Nexa—through economic unknown and amid a global COVID-19 pandemic—he helped guide the company to record-breaking sales numbers.

"Since the beginning of 2020, our enterprise-wide revenues have increased almost three-fold," said Davis, adding: "Given this increased scale of our organization, it became mission-critical to appoint an experienced leader dedicated to our Nexa brand."

Throughout his career, Owen held leadership roles in sales, operations and client solutions, providing business support for major brands such as AT&T, Apple and DirectTV. As executive vice president at Nexa, he is leading the development of new product and service offerings for the brand's small and medium-sized business clients, while also creating opportunities for Nexa employees to advance their careers with fresh skills and experience.

About Nexa Receptionists

A Nexa Holdings brand, Nexa Receptionists (Nexa) is a leading provider of virtual receptionist and business answering services for the professional, medical and home services industries. Founded in 1982, the business is built on the foundation of strong customer experience and a commitment to innovation. (www.nexa.com)

SOURCE Nexa

Related Links

http://www.nexa.com

