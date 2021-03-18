Nexant Helps Develop Utah's High Performance Building Standard

Nexant worked with the State of Utah to improve building standards with performance based, measurable targets. Tweet this

The new version of the HPBS incorporates lessons learned from the past 4 years and considers new technologies. A dozen experts worked on the new draft, including VCBO, GSBS, Nexant, Spectrum, ETC Group, Morrision Hershfield, UNVC, kW Engineering, and PSOMAS. The draft was then peer reviewed by local industry professionals including Salt Lake Community College, VBFA, University of Utah, Utah Department of Transportation, Okland, Weber State University, Utah Department of Corrections, Layton Construction, AJC Architects, FFKR Architects, Utah Valley University, CRSA Architects, Dixie State University, Snow College, and Utah State University.

"Nexant implements and evaluates many energy programs across the U.S. Improving energy efficiency of the building fleet is critical to help customers reduce the cost of managing their buildings and accelerate the clean energy transition. We are exceptionally proud of our collaboration with the State of Utah to update the HPBS, and hope it can be a model for municipal, university, state, and hospital building managers to adopt," said Executive Vice President Bryan Haney.

Key stakeholders begin training in Utah this month to start implementing this new standard.

About Nexant

Nexant is a software and consulting firm that provides innovative solutions to improve customer engagement, boost operational efficiency, and save resources. We offer expertise in demand-side management, grid management, and renewables, as well as a comprehensive suite of software designed to support these initiatives. Every day, we work with customers to reimagine the world we live in and create a more sustainable energy future. For more information on Nexant's services, contact [email protected] or visit www.nexant.com .

SOURCE Nexant

Related Links

www.nexant.com

