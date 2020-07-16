Nexant Wins Outreach Service Provider Implementation Contract to Engage and Educate Customers on Energy Efficiency Opportunities

CHICAGO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of April 2020, Nexant is the Implementation Contractor for the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program's "Outreach Service Provider" (OSP) network to help customers prioritize opportunities across ComEd's Energy Efficiency offerings based on budget, interest, and integrated needs.

OSPs educate and engage ComEd customers within their respective segments, connect customers with applicable energy efficiency offerings, answer questions, assist with project applications, and provide follow up through project completion. The customer base served by OSPs includes commercial, industrial, private, and public sectors. Nexant optimizes the performance of each OSP and the overall OSP network.

Nexant manages the OSPs throughout the outreach cycle to set and measure targets, to educate and provide continuous feedback, and to maximize OSP results and retention. A hallmark of Nexant's approach and strategy is mutual sharing of outreach experience, best practices, case studies, etc., between Nexant and OSPs. The Program Management team is led by Tom Wroblewski and Chris McCabe, who have 20 and 10 years of experience in energy efficiency outreach and/or energy management services, respectively.

Nexant has managed outreach and implementation for the ComEd Retro-Commissioning offering for the last nine years, and implementation for the Small Business offering for the last seven years, and Small Business outreach for the past three years.

ABOUT NEXANT

Nexant is a premier provider of technology enabled solutions to the Utility and Energy Industry focused on the next generation intelligent grid, distributed energy resources, and the digital customer experience. Nexant's clients include over 200 utility and software services customers. They work with over 300 chemical and petroleum majors, financial institutions, and Fortune 500 companies. Find out more at www.nexant.com.

