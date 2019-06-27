Nexant's Grid360 and iEnergy Software Supports UK Power Networks in First Comprehensive Advanced Network Management System in the World

More Renewable Energy—Distributed energy resources (DERs) including solar, wind, and energy storage devices will be connected to the grid faster and at less cost, generating enough power for 250,000 homes.

Infrastructure Savings—Reducing the time to connect DERs will reduce the need to upgrade infrastructure and save money. The solution will defer other network upgrades and costs by shifting localized peak demand and providing power during planned and unplanned outages.

Efficiency and Safety—Artificial intelligence will be used to process big data and determine safe and efficient ways to run the network.

Innovative Control Schemes---The network can be seen from a complete view, providing perspective to make complex decisions and set autonomous processes that will optimize available power.

Real-time Control—The network will be able to handle and dispatch services for events such as DER non-compliance and communications failure.

Flexibility—Giving customers expedited flexible connections, enabling more solar and wind installations.

Big Platform Potential—Unlimited smart grid applications and emerging technologies can be applied to the platform, allowing the possibility for more insights via machine learning, AI, and big data analysis.

As part of the integrated platform, Smarter Grid Solutions' ANM Strata will allow UK Power Networks to smoothly make the transition to an active distribution system operator. Nexant is supplying the control center and planning analytics via Grid360 and a public-facing market interface through iEnergy. GreenSync's deX product is incorporated to provide a distributed energy marketplace.

Bob Currie, Chief Technology Officer at Glasgow-based SGS, said, "This is a watershed moment for the management of distribution networks and DERs. We are delighted to work with UK Power Networks to deliver flexibility services markets and innovative control schemes across its license areas to enable clean and distributed energy resources to connect to the grid and realize their full value."

John Dirkman, Vice President of Product Management at Nexant, said, "This cutting edge project broadly enables and revolutionizes decarbonization via electrification, distributed generation, demand response, and energy storage. It's a perfect example of how best-in-class applications can be combined to provide tremendous value to utilities around the world."

About Nexant

Nexant is a premier provider of technology enabled solutions to the Utility and Energy Industry focused on the next generation intelligent grid, distributed energy resources, and the digital customer experience. Nexant's clients include over 200 utility and software services customers and works with over 300 chemical and petroleum majors, financial institutions, and Fortune 500 companies.

About Smarter Grid Solutions

Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) is a leading provider of distributed resource management system (DERMS) software with over 300 MW of generation and load under real-time control. With offices in New York, Glasgow and London, SGS is a global solutions provider to distribution utilities, distribution network operators and distributed energy resource providers.

About UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks is the country's biggest electricity distributor, making sure the lights stay on for more than eight million homes and businesses across London, the South East and the East of England.

UK Power Networks is committed to providing excellent service to the over 18 million people who use their network every day. The company invests more than £600 million in its electricity networks every year, offers extra help to vulnerable customers at times of need, and is undertaking trials to ensure that electricity networks support the transition to a low carbon future.

In June, UK Power Networks won the 2019 EEI International Edison Award at a ceremony in Philadelphia, United States, for its part in enabling Britain's low carbon transition. The award is billed as the electric power industry's most prestigious honor and the winner is chosen by a panel of former energy company chief executives.

