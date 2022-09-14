NexBank Capital, Inc. Raises $50 Million in Additional Common Equity

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a Dallas-based financial services and parent company of NexBank, announced that it completed a $50 million common equity raise through an offering of 199,996 shares of its common stock. The private placement closed on September 9, 2022. The net proceeds will be used as growth capital and for other general corporate purposes.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or sale is not permitted.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a financial services company that serves its clients through three core businesses: Institutional Banking, Commercial Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It provides customized financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide.

