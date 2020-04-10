NEXCF LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE SECURITIES CLAIMS AGAINST NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LARGE LOSSES TO CONTACT FIRM - NEXCF

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of NexTech AR Solutions Corp. resulting from allegations that NexTech may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "NexTech AR: Relentless Stock Promotion, Sketchy Related Party Transactions and a Vaporware Product—Price Target: $0," alleging, among other things, that Nextech had "virtually no credible business prospects and appears to be focused almost entirely on promoting its stock[] and insider self-dealing."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell 21.73% to close at $1.2914 per share on February 10, 2020, injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by NexTech investors. If you purchased shares of NexTech please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1774.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

