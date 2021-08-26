Nexen Tire Partners With AC Milan

"We have teamed up with AC Milan, a fantastic Club with excellent players, and look forward to a successful partnership and are excited for the upcoming football season," said John Bosco Kim, Senior Vice President of Nexen Tire Europe. "With this new collaboration, Nexen Tire has brought forward innovative projects like incorporating our exclusive Nexen POINT customer partnership program into the new marketing and communications packages developed in collaboration with AC Milan."

Nexen Tire expects to extend its brand presence in Italy through this collaboration. The Company will be visible extensively with the combined Nexen Tire and AC Milan logo.

As part of the new partnership, Nexen Tire aims to enhance its brand presence in the Italian market through visibility both at the San Siro Stadium and online, as well as with the association with a solid and well-reputed brand at an international level such as AC Milan. Nexen Tire is committed to consolidating the relationship with its existing customer base through exclusive product giveaways and Rossoneri experiences.

About Nexen Tire:

Inspired by Nexen's global family of drivers to engineer superior performing tires – from championship-winning Formula DRIFT drivers, rock-climbing off-road enthusiasts to everyday commuters – Nexen Tire utilizes proprietary technology and the highest quality standards in the industry to guarantee world-class products backed by unrivaled customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, CUV/SUV/light truck and winter offerings, the company is second-to-none in research, development and state-of-the-art manufacturing. And as part of a select group of tire manufacturers worldwide that are specified as standard fitment on original equipment vehicles, Nexen delivers premium products at a sensible price.

