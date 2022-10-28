Nexen Tire Partners with Chicago Blackhawks to Increase Brand's Presence in U.S. Sports

Tire brand's latest partnership increases brand awareness among hockey fans across Chicagoland

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire America, Inc., a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV/light truck and winter tire technology, today announced a new partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Korean tire manufacturer anticipates that the partnership will increase consumer awareness of Nexen Tire in the United States. Beginning with the 2022–23 season, Nexen Tire will be featured on a variety of marketing assets such as dasherboards (both physical and digital) for Blackhawks home games at the United Center, billboards, signage at Fifth Third Arena, the Chicago Blackhawks' community ice rink, and more.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to expand our local market presence through a partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks," said Brian Yoonseok Han, CEO of Nexen Tire America, Inc. "Like the Blackhawks, we are very proud of our history and what our brand brings to their organization. We both strive for excellence in everything we do, and Nexen Tire stands ready to share its story with this incredible fanbase throughout the season."

Founded in 1926, the Blackhawks are one of the "Original Six" National Hockey League franchises and have won six Stanley Cup championships. The Chicago Blackhawks recently kicked off their 2022-23 season, which will feature an 82-game regular season slate.

"With both their global roots and significant Midwest presence, Nexen Tire is a highly-valued addition to the Blackhawks portfolio of partners," said Jamie Spencer, Chicago Blackhawks Executive Vice President of Revenue. "We're thrilled to have Nexen Tire be part of every Chicago Blackhawks home game, and our loyal fanbase will come to know them as a brand that shares in our commitment to maintaining a high standard of excellence."

The partnership comes as the latest addition to Nexen Tire Global's rapidly growing sports-marketing partnership portfolio, making the Chicago Blackhawks a key member of the company's existing partnerships alongside massive sports icons like the Anaheim Ducks, Manchester City, U.S. Formula DRIFT, AC Milan and Frankfurt Eintracht.

About Nexen Tire:

Nexen Tire uses proprietary technology and the highest industry standards to ensure top-tier products backed by unmatched customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, CUV/SUV/light truck, and winter offerings, the company excels in cutting-edge manufacturing and research. Nexen Tire offers premium products and is among a small group of tire manufacturers recognized as original equipment on vehicles worldwide.

About Chicago Blackhawks:

Founded in 1926, the Chicago Blackhawks are one of the "Original Six" professional ice hockey teams in the National Hockey League (NHL) and six-time Stanley Cup Champions (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010, 2013, 2015). Members of the Central Division in the NHL's Western Conference, the team calls the United Center home and practices out of Fifth Third Arena, which also serves as a state-of-the-art community space and hub for youth hockey development. For more information, visit blackhawks.com or follow the team at @NHLBlackhawks on social media channels.

