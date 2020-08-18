NexGen Agency Lands 3 New Clients; Set to Hire Over 500 Additional Staff Now Through End of Year

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Agency, a fast-emerging global provider of dynamic customer experience management, social media solutions and consulting services through NexGen Transformation, announced that they have been selected to be the customer management provider for three retail/e-tail companies.

The selection of NexGen Agency was due to not only their incredible home-based and blended brick and mortar Agent solutions, but their rapid scalability and experienced management team. NexGen will be providing customer support, social media customer care and email/chat support.

"I am ecstatic not only for the tremendous growth that this brings to NexGen but how it enables us to create so many new jobs during incredibly difficult times. Growing our business while building our community has always been my priority and doing so during a time of record unemployment is incredibly rewarding. These client wins further demonstrates our position as the market leader in providing boutique, white glove contact center solutions by setting the standard for ease of doing business and speed of deployment," NexGen Agency's CEO, Mike Epstein stated.

About NexGen Agency

NexGen Agency is a full-service customer experience management organization focusing on cross-platform support and authentic customer experiences. For over 20 years, the NexGen Agency team has helped the world's most successful companies design, build, and manage VIP interactions. NexGen Agency offers a full range of multichannel contact center solutions including technical support, customer care, sales, and lead generation as well as consulting services through our NexGen Transformation division. Social and multimedia management solutions offered include social strategies and transformation, social media monitoring (reputation and crisis management), competitor monitoring, and social customer care tactics. For more information, please call 954-708-2896 or visit www.nexgenagency.com

