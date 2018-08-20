NexGen Fitness Opens First Oklahoma Location in Norman

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation of premier personal training is invading Norman, Oklahoma. NexGen Fitness has opened its first location in Oklahoma this month, and its 9th location overall, with plans to expand into the area as the brand continues to garner demand. As NexGen Fitness continues to expand in its home state of Texas and Oklahoma, the focus remains on creating new partnerships through franchising, providing the highest level of quality and excellence in the personal training space.

When asked about the expansion into Norman, there was a great deal of excitement and praise for the Franchisee Brian Andrews. "We are excited to have the opportunity to work with the Norman studio owner, Brian Andrews, who is committed to the success of his clients above all else. Having an owner with over a decade of experience transforming lives, makes this expansion into Oklahoma an easy decision for us, as we know he will take care of his clients and provide the level of service we strive for at NexGen Fitness." - Craig Tyler, COO of NexGen Fitness Corporation.

With their custom tailored fitness programs and one-on-one training style, NexGen Fitness is redefining what it means to be fit on your own terms. With their unique approach to personal training, they tailor programs to each individual that enters the studio. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to fitness, as each person has a different set of goals and circumstances. Each session is conducted in private, state-of-the-art training suites. Each private suite is fully equipped with cutting-edge equipment, and a trainer is by the client's side every step of the way. Each fitness regimen is constructed to make sure clients reach their individual goals.

The proprietor of the NexGen Fitness Norman, Oklahoma franchise, brings 13 years of experience in the field of personal training and leadership roles in the fitness industry, training and overseeing tens of thousands of training sessions in that time. As a NASM and TPI Certified Trainer, Brian understands the needs of the NexGen Fitness client base. "The excitement of joining NexGen Fitness comes from being able to be in on the ground floor of an innovative brand, committed to helping people lead healthier lives. Also, the fact that I get to work personally with the CEO and his leadership team makes me feel comfortable in my decision to partner with NexGen. They have proven the concept to be successful in multiple locations, and I am confident that I will find success implementing their processes." - Brian Andrews, Owner of NexGen Fitness Norman.

As it expands its concept, systems, and methodology into other areas, NexGen will be actively seeking franchising partners, where there is a proven opportunity and exceptional market fit.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with NexGen Fitness, contact Bryan Whatley, Founder and CEO of NexGen Fitness Corporation (bryanwhatley@nexgenfitness.com). Financing is available through the Small Business Administration for qualified franchisees. For more information visit https://www.NexGenFitness.com.

SOURCE NexGen Fitness

Related Links

https://www.nexgenfitness.com

