NexGen Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in all Twenty A2 and A3 Targets from the 2019 Feasibility Stage Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity for an additional twenty holes comprising 7,969.5 m from the Company's Feasibility stage drilling program at our 100% owned, Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan.

Objective I: Conversion of Indicated Mineral Resources to Measured Category

This current phase of the 2019 drilling program is targeting the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domain mine planning sections at a spacing between 9.0 m and 16.7 m. The target spacing incorporates the results of a geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions based on 189 drill holes, totaling 121,923.15 m, which forms the basis of the Indicated Mineral Resource of 256.6 M lbs at 4.04 % U 3 O 8 . All drill holes are collared at a steep inclination, then shallowed out between -55° and -60° before intersecting the target by utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology.

Highlights:

A2 High-Grade Domains and Sub-zone

AR-19-229c2 intersected 46.5 m of total composite mineralization including 12.05 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 86.0 m section (602.0 to 688.0 m );





intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an section (602.0 to ); AR-19-229c4 intersected 39.0 m of total composite mineralization including 8.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 88.0 m section (578.0 to 666.0 m );





intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an section (578.0 to ); AR-19-230c3 intersected 30.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 93.0 m section (564.0 to 657.0 m ). Additionally, of the 7.55 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;





intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a section (564.0 to ). Additionally, of the of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, AR-19-235c1 intersected 43.0 m of total composite mineralization including 7.15 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 93.0 m section (517.0 to 610.0 m ). Additionally, of the 7.15 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, 3.0 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;





intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a section (517.0 to ). Additionally, of the of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole, AR-19-236c2 intersected 26.0 m of total composite mineralization including 6.35 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (579.0 to 668.0 m .

A3 High-Grade Domains

AR-19-231c2 intersected 48.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.75 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 102.0 m section (469.0 to 571.0 m );





intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a section (469.0 to ); AR-19-232c3 intersected 26.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.1 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (560.0 to 649.0 m ).

Drill hole locations and schematics are shown in Figures 1 to 2, drilling results can be found in Table 1. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Development, Permitting, Appointments, Activities & Financial

Expediting Arrow to Feasibility by a 2-stage (10 rig) high density drilling program focused on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources.





focused on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources. As reported on April 29, 2019 , NexGen received acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("MOE"). The acceptance marked the commencement of an Environmental Assessment ("EA") on the Rook I Project (the "Project") in accordance with the requirements of both The Environmental Assessment Act (Province of Saskatchewan) and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 "CEAA 2012" (Government of Canada). The EA is being conducted through a coordinated process between the MOE and the CNSC, which is the Federal life-cycle regulator for all uranium mine and mill projects in Canada . In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.





, NexGen received acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("MOE"). The acceptance marked the commencement of an Environmental Assessment ("EA") on the Rook I Project (the "Project") in accordance with the requirements of both The Environmental Assessment Act (Province of Saskatchewan) and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 "CEAA 2012" (Government of Canada). The EA is being conducted through a coordinated process between the MOE and the CNSC, which is the Federal life-cycle regulator for all uranium mine and mill projects in . In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project. The Company also announces the appointments of Gillian McCombie , Vice President Human Resources and Arthur Lieu , MSc., P.Eng., Vice President Processing and Metallurgy. Gillian brings over 25 years of experience in human resources in the international mining and telecommunications sectors. Gillian most recently as Vice President Human Resources at Capstone Mining and prior to that with Telus and Placer Dome. Arthur joins NexGen having spent 20 years in mine processing and metallurgy. Most recently, he was the Chief Metallurgist at Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and Orano's McClean Lake mill. Arthur holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Geochemistry, with a focus on source-term characteristic of uranium waste rock piles at Cameco Key Lake uranium mine. Mr. Lieu is also trained in Lean Six Sigma Black Belt process improvement and optimization. Mr. Lieu is a registered Professional Engineer ( P. Eng ) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS).





, Vice President Human Resources and , MSc., P.Eng., Vice President Processing and Metallurgy. Gillian brings over 25 years of experience in human resources in the international mining and telecommunications sectors. Gillian most recently as Vice President Human Resources at Capstone Mining and prior to that with Telus and Placer Dome. Arthur joins NexGen having spent 20 years in mine processing and metallurgy. Most recently, he was the Chief Metallurgist at Cameco's mill and Orano's mill. Arthur holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Geochemistry, with a focus on source-term characteristic of uranium waste rock piles at Cameco Key Lake uranium mine. Mr. Lieu is also trained in Lean Six Sigma Black Belt process improvement and optimization. Mr. Lieu is a registered Professional Engineer ( ) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of (APEGS). The Company had cash-on-hand of approximately $90 million which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These continuing high grade results received from sections of the ore body focused on the mine plan, highlight the extraordinary high grade and robustness of Arrow. In parallel, the Feasibility-stage engineering, metallurgical and environmental studies are all advancing extremely well, together with permitting and our community programs. I would like to take the opportunity to also welcome Arthur and Gill to the dedicated NexGen team. Two highly experienced and successful professionals in their respective fields joining NexGen at an incredibly exciting time as we begin to see positive signs emerging in the uranium market."

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "The continuity of mineralization within the high-grade core of Arrow is remarkable and these results highlight the technical advantages at the Arrow Deposit: mineralization hosted within stacked shear system (allowing holes to intersect multiple targets with one drill hole, minimizing total meterage), stable crystalline basement host rock, and extremely high-grades. These high grade results in all twenty holes will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate which will form the basis of the Feasibility Study, scheduled for release in H1 2020."

Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole Athabasca Group - Basement

Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth (m)

From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) CPS Range AR-19-225c3 327 -65 283 N/A 452.5 454 1.5 <500 - 46000









481 481.5 0.5 <500 - 800









488 490 2 <500 - 700









494.5 498 3.5 <500 - 1050









501 501.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









586.5 602 15.5 <500 - 61000









610 610.5 0.5 <500 - 550









615.5 618.5 3 <500 - 1800 AR-19-229c1 327 -65 693 132.8 473 475 2 <500 - 1200









480.5 481 0.5 <500 - 600









488.5 489 0.5 1000 - 13000









495 495.5 0.5 <500 - 1240









501 502 1 <500 - 41500









504.5 509 4.5 <500 - 20200









511.5 513 1.5 <500 - 4000









516.5 520 3.5 <500 - 19800









522.5 533 10.5 <500 - 61000









535.5 538.5 3 <500 - 49000









543.5 546.5 3 <500 - 61000









549.5 550 0.5 1230 - 61000









570 570.5 0.5 <500 - 540









628.5 634 5.5 <500 - 61000









638 638.5 0.5 <500 - 610









642 645.5 3.5 <500 - 61000









651 675.5 24.5 <500 - 61000 AR-19-229c2 327 -65 309 N/A 494.5 495 0.5 <500 - 700









500.5 501 0.5 <500 - 2150









505 505.5 0.5 <500 - 680









508 508.5 0.5 <500 - 31000









514 514.5 0.5 <500 - 9400









517.5 519 1.5 <500 - 6000









524.5 525.5 1 <500 - 4000









530 536.5 6.5 <500 - 8590









541.5 542.5 1 580 - 52500









545 545.5 0.5 <500 - 3200









550.5 562.5 12 <500 - 61000









574.5 577 2.5 <500 - 2000









625 671.5 46.5 <500 - 61000 AR-19-229c3 327 -65 240 N/A 494.5 496 1.5 <500 - 14900









502 503 1 <500 - 53300









506.5 507.5 1 <500 - 19500









510 510.5 0.5 <500 - 800









513.5 514 0.5 <500 - 1100









517 518 1 <500 - 12100









522 524.5 2.5 <500 - 2800









529 531 2 <500 - 32600









539.5 541.5 2 <500 - 14100









544.5 549.5 5 <500 - 47900









558 561 3 <500 - 61000









563.5 565 1.5 <500 - 14000









571 573 2 <500 - 2100









579 586 7 <500 - 1500









592.5 594.5 2 <500 - 610









629.5 645.5 16 <500 - 61000









648 651.5 3.5 <500 - 4400









654 680 26 <500 - 61000









683 683.5 0.5 <500 - 1350









705 707 2 <500 - 930









711.5 718 6.5 <500 - 1300 AR-19-229c4 327 -65 465 N/A 404 405.5 1.5 <500 - 600









415.5 416 0.5 <500 - 820









464 466 2 <500 - 3150









471.5 472.5 1 <500 - 2300









480 486.5 6.5 <500 - 61000









489 489.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









494 499 5 <500 - 18600









501.5 505 3.5 <500 - 32000









508.5 510.5 2 <500 - 43000









516.5 531.5 15 <500 - 39000









613.5 652.5 39 <500 - 61000 AR-19-230c1 327 -65 651.5 128.35 499 499.5 0.5 <500 - 4800









502 502.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









515.5 522 6.5 <500 - 3200









524.5 532.5 8 <500 - 1700









566 566.5 0.5 <500 - 550









571 572 1 <500 - 1300









577 598.5 21.5 <500 - 61000









603 605.5 2.5 <500 - 1200









608 608.5 0.5 <500 - 1650









611 611.5 0.5 <500 - 1160









622 628.5 6.5 <500 - 1800









631.5 632 0.5 <500 - 6600 AR-19-230c2 327 -65 252.5 N/A 484 484.5 0.5 <500 - 750









496.5 501 4.5 <500 - 50200









522.5 523 0.5 <500 - 575









552 556.5 4.5 <500 - 740









559 563 4 <500 - 1400









570.5 572 1.5 <500 - 620









586 609.5 23.5 <500 - 61000









613.5 614.5 1 <500 - 3200









617 618 1 <500 - 750









621.5 630 8.5 <500 - 15600









636 636.5 0.5 <500 - 970 AR-19-230c3 327 -65 234 N/A 458 458.5 0.5 <500 - 1030









461.5 463.5 2 <500 - 820









474.5 475 0.5 <500 - 680









487 487.5 0.5 <500 - 910









504 504.5 0.5 <500 - 1030









521.5 524 2.5 <500 - 730









561.5 562.5 1 <500 - 1310









567.5 568 0.5 <500 - 510









592 614.5 22.5 <500 - 61000









619.5 623.5 4 <500 - 1280









626.5 628.5 2 <500 - 14500









654.5 655 0.5 <500 - 540 AR-19-231c1 327 -65 564.5 138 466 470.5 4.5 <500 - 14000









487.5 488 0.5 <500 - 500









497 505 8 <500 - 46000









510.5 511 0.5 <500 - 900









515.5 528 12.5 <500 - 58000 AR-19-231c2 327 -65 222.5 N/A 467.5 472.5 5 <500 - 38000









480.5 481 0.5 500 - 7500









485 488 3 <500 - 2700









491 493.5 2.5 <500 - 3100









498.5 499 0.5 500 - 6200









505.5 546.5 41 <500 - 61000









555 555.5 0.5 <500 - 770 AR-19-231c3 327 -65 261.5 N/A 505.5 506 0.5 <500 - 2100









509 523.5 14.5 <500 - 61000









527 528 1 <500 - 650









535.5 557 21.5 <500 - 61000









559.5 560.5 1 <500 - 1400









567.5 568 0.5 <500 - 560









571 571.5 0.5 <500 - 1100 AR-19-232c1 327 -65 642.5 138.8 211.5 212 0.5 <500 - 650









477.5 481.5 4 <500 - 2200









485.5 486.5 1 <500 - 600









493 494 1 <500 - 1700









506.5 507.5 1 <500 - 1450









517 520 3 <500 - 12000









534 537 3 <500 - 24000









544 544.5 0.5 2200 - 51000









548 552 4 <500 - 5300









563.5 565 1.5 <500 - 44000









568 570 2 <500 - 5700









574 574.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









577 577.5 0.5 <500 - 680









580.5 598 17.5 <500 - 23000









601 604 3 <500 - 3600









607.5 609.5 2 <500 - 1200 AR-19-232c2 327 -65 278.5 N/A 454.5 458 3.5 <500 - 2100









486 486.5 0.5 <500 - 660









492 495 3 <500 - 960









516 518.5 2.5 <500 - 7500









531.5 534.5 3 <500 - 14100









539.5 540 0.5 <500 - 5700









550 553 3 <500 - 61000









556 556.5 0.5 <500 - 1350









560.5 564 3.5 <500 - 39000









571 571.5 0.5 <500 - 720









574.5 594 19.5 <500 - 14200









599.5 600 0.5 <500 - 860 AR-19-232c3 327 -65 294.5 N/A 473 473.5 0.5 <500 - 620









483.5 484 0.5 <500 - 840









492 493.5 1.5 <500 - 2100









504.5 505.5 1 <500 - 960









519.5 520 0.5 <500 - 600









530 531.5 1.5 <500 - 31000









552 560.5 8.5 <500 - 61000









563 569.5 6.5 <500 - 17200









572 575.5 3.5 <500 - 15700









580.5 581 0.5 <500 - 690









589 592 3 <500 - 54600









599 599.5 0.5 <500 - 840









606 617.5 11.5 <500 - 61000









620 620.5 0.5 <500 - 1900 AR-19-233c3 327 -65 276.5 N/A 451 456.5 5.5 <500 - 980









459 466 7 <500 - 1500









468.5 469 0.5 <500 - 550









483 490 7 <500 - 43700









498.5 510.5 12 <500 - 17200









514 517.5 3.5 <500 - 1700









520.5 523.5 3 <500 - 3200









536.5 540 3.5 <500 - 1600









542.5 543 0.5 <500 - 600 AR-19-234c1 327 -65 522 127.5 472 491 19 <500 - 61000 AR-19-234c2 327 -65 177 N/A 471.5 503.5 32 <500 - 61000 AR-19-235c1 327 -65 620 132.7 425.5 427 1.5 <500 - 950









440.5 441.5 1 <500 - 4500









452.5 453.5 1 <500 - 660









456.5 462 5.5 <500 - 1300









478.5 479 0.5 <500 - 1400









492.5 509.5 17 <500 - 4500









526 526.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









534 534.5 0.5 <500 - 520









547.5 548 0.5 <500 - 510









563 585 22 <500 - 61000









588.5 590.5 2 <500 - 36000









605.5 606 0.5 <500 - 550 AR-19-236c1 327 -65 660.5 133.95 465 466.5 1.5 <500 - 17500









478.5 479 0.5 <500 - 510









500.5 501 0.5 <500 - 2200









503.5 504 0.5 <500 - 1060









515.5 521.5 6 <500 - 27500









525 525.5 0.5 510 - 1050









529.5 530 0.5 <500 - 630









586.5 587 0.5 <500 - 530









597 597.5 0.5 <500 - 780









600.5 619.5 19 <500 - 61000









624 624.5 0.5 <500 - 850









628.5 629.5 1 <500 - 1200









633.5 634 0.5 <500 - 760









637.5 642 4.5 <500 - 1650









660 660.5 0.5 <500 - 1070 AR-19-236c2 327 -65 321.5 N/A 457 457.5 0.5 <500 - 5000









465 465.5 0.5 <500 - 1170









468.5 469 0.5 <500 - 2650









472.5 474 1.5 <500 - 1300









478 478.5 0.5 <500 - 510









486.5 487.5 1 <500 - 3330









494 494.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









497 497.5 0.5 <500 - 710









502 502.5 0.5 <500 - 1330









509 519 10 <500 - 3770









522.5 530 7.5 <500 - 8900









573 573.5 0.5 <500 - 520









588 589 1 <500 - 610









600 601 1 <500 - 800









608.5 609 0.5 <500 - 510









613 617.5 4.5 <500 - 61000









621 629.5 8.5 <500 - 61000









639 642 3 <500 - 5700









645 650.5 5.5 <500 - 7700









653.5 654 0.5 <500 - 510









669.5 671 1.5 <500 - 5200

Parameters:

Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole

downhole All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined

"Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

"Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval

Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada; including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit discovered in February 2014, the Bow discovery in March 2015, the Harpoon discovery in August 2016 and the Arrow South discovery in July 2017. NexGen is the recipient of the PDAC's 2018 Bill Dennis Award and the 2019 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award.

Technical Disclosure

The technical information in this news release with respect to the PFS has been reviewed and approved by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng. of Wood., David Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., and Jason Cox, P.Eng. of RPA, each of whom is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101").

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Mr. Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Geologist at RPA and Mr. David Ross, P.Geo., Director of Resource Estimation and Principal Geologist at RPA. Both are independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and they have approved the disclosure herein. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. Troy Boisjoli, Geoscientist Licensee, Vice President – Operations & Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Boisjoli is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. James Hatley, a Professional Engineer, Senior Vice-President – Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Hatley is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the underlying the information or opinions contained herein on mine design.

A technical report in respect to the PFS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

SEC Standards

Estimates of mineralization and other technical information included or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The definitions of proven and probable mineral reserves used in NI 43-101 differ from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. As a result, the reserves reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Additionally, disclosure of "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measurements. Accordingly, information contained or referenced in this news release containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Technical Information

For details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource please refer to the technical report entitled "Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project Saskatchewan NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-feasbility Study" dated effective 5 November, 2018 (the "Rook 1 Technical Report") prepared by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng., Jason J. Cox, P.Eng., David M. Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G. each of whom is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Rook I Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) providing details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource and is available on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the proposed transaction will be completed, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the appeal of alternate sources of energy and sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019 under "Risk Factors".

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

