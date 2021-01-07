Nexion Travel Group Holds Expo for Travel Advisor Prospects

"Throughout the pandemic, interest in becoming a travel advisor has remained high. Many current travel professionals are also seeking a new way forward," said Heather Kindred, CTIE, Senior Director of Business Development and Education at Nexion Travel Group. "Nexion EXPO will help these individuals discover how to be successful in this business. And, as a virtual event, Nexion EXPO can be made available to a wide variety of people who might otherwise not be able to attend."

Nexion Travel Group will be using the same interactive online platform it used for its annual CoNexion conference, held virtually last fall, to bring Nexion EXPO to life. The platform allows attendees to chat with Nexion Travel Group staff, learn about their programs and tools, and access all the information even after the event ends.

Attendees at the Nexion EXPO can expect:

Live chats with Nexion Travel Group's experts who can discuss the host agency's award-winning programs and tools like Agent Profiler and the Escape omnimedia program.

A deep dive into Nexion Travel Group's preferred suppliers, with information on the high commission rates the host agency can offer its members.

Top-tier educational opportunities virtually and live to help grow their business and bring in new clients.

Nexion EXPO participants can also get valuable information and network with others in similar situations, such as new to the industry, experienced advisors, and those who are considering becoming a travel advisor. Nexion Travel Group-Canada will also have a dedicated virtual room staffed with experts to help Canadian advisors.

"Travel is on its way to recovery," commented Jackie Friedman, CTC, CTIE, President of Nexion Travel Group. "As people enter the industry or consider their next steps, they are seeing the value that a host agency can bring to the independent advisor. The COVID-19 pandemic has ironically provided the ideal situation to bring forth a large-scale virtual recruiting event like Nexion EXPO. It may not be safe to gather in person right now, but it is a great time for current and potential travel professionals to spend some time at a virtual event and make an investment in their future with Nexion Travel Group. We look forward to meeting everyone!"

Nexion EXPO will be held Jan. 13 and 14, 2021, with live staffing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST on Jan. 13 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST on Jan. 14. The Nexion EXPO event platform will also be open for browsing Jan. 13 – Feb. 14, 2021. Free registration is available at https://nexion.com/expo-registration/.

All travel professionals interested in learning how to succeed as a professional business owner, backed by Nexion Travel Group's many great benefits, are encouraged to call 800-747-6813 or email [email protected].

Nexion Travel Group

Nexion® Travel Group is a fully accredited host agency, offering membership to independent travel professionals since 1995. As part of Travel Leaders Group, Nexion Travel Group provides ticketing, operations and fulfillment support to independent travel professionals coupled with best-in-class tools, technology, marketing, education and support. Nexion Travel Group is the complete host agency for multi-agent agencies, corporate agencies, experienced agents and those new to the industry.

