Nexius Earns Top Results in U.S. Workplace Survey

Comparably is one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture and career-monitoring sites in the United States. Comparably's awards represent the highest-ranked companies for professional development from employees who anonymously rated their professional advancement and growth opportunities on Comparably.com.

Nexius has been previously ranked as one of the fastest-growing businesses in America by Entrepreneur Magazine, named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list and included in the Top Telecommunications Companies on the Inc. 5000. Nexius is part of the Infiniux group—a group of companies focused on deploying the digital infrastructure for the smart economy.

"I am honored and humbled by this recognition," said Gaby Saliby, CEO of Nexius. "At Nexius, we are committed to our mission of realizing the true potential of our people through training and growth opportunities. We are thrilled to be recognized as a place that champions women, diversity, professional growth and development."

"Our annual Best CEOs for Women list continues to shine an important light on the leaders that female employees rated as the best of the best," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Chief executives like Nexius' Gaby Saliby create environments that support and encourage women, and we hope other leaders will be motivated to do the same within their own organizations."

Comparably's "Best CEOs for Women" and "Best Companies for Career Growth" awards are based on female employees and employees who rated their professional development opportunities on Comparably.com over the last year. Employees provided anonymous feedback on a variety of workplace culture questions, ranging from work environment to compensation to leadership.

The organization's employee resource group, WISE (Women Impacting the Smart Economy) has fostered an environment where women thrive by building a network to share ideas, nurture career development, highlight growth opportunities and build rewarding professional relationships. WISE hosts leadership and skill-based workshops, among other events with leaders in the telecom space.

ABOUT NEXIUS

Since 2001, Nexius has provided end-to-end telecom deployment services and solutions on the latest technologies. Our services include designing, optimizing, deploying, and delivering state-of-the-art networks tied together through program management expertise and automation tools for optimized time to market. As societies are leaping toward a more data-driven world, Nexius is leveraging technology innovation to unleash the smart economy, creating a better connected world.

About Comparably

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces, with 10 million ratings from employees at over 60,000 U.S. companies. Employees can access salary data and rate their companies, CEOs, and work experiences through the lens of specific demographics including gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. For more information on Comparably, go to www.comparably.com.

