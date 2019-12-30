NexPoint Residential Trust and Meritor Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, January 6:

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) will replace Avon Products Inc. (NYSE: AVP). Natura & Co. Holding S.A. is acquiring Avon Products in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) will replace The Medicines Company (NASD: MDCO). Novartis AG is acquiring The Medicines Company in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT primarily focused on "value-add" multifamily investments primarily located in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Residential REITs Sub-Industry index.

Meritor is a global supplier of a broad range of integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Troy, MI, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – January 6, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED NexPoint

Residential Trust Real Estate Residential REITs

Meritor Industrials Construction Machinery &

Heavy Trucks DELETED Avon Products Consumer Staples Personal Products

The Medicines

Company Health Care Biotechnology

