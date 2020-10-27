NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces 9.2% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors unanimously approved a 9.2% increase in NXRT's quarterly dividend. The board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34125 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on December 31, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2020.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com.

Contact:

Jackie Graham

Investor Relations Manager

972-628-4024

[email protected]

Media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nexpointliving.com

