NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

NXRT 1 reported Net Income, FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $28.0M , $12.4M , $13.6M and $15.3M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 , compared to Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $(4.4)M , $11.0M , $11.0M and $12.7M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 .

reported Net Income, FFO , Core FFO and AFFO of , , and , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended , compared to Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of , , and , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended . For the three months ended March 31, 2020 , Q1 Same Store properties 3 average effective rent, total revenue and NOI 2 increased 2.9%, 5.3% and 5.6%, respectively, and occupancy increased 90 bps over the prior year period.

, Q1 Same Store properties average effective rent, total revenue and NOI increased 2.9%, 5.3% and 5.6%, respectively, and occupancy increased 90 bps over the prior year period. During the three months ended March 31, 2020 , NXRT disposed of three properties, Southpoint Reserve, Willow Grove , and Woodbridge, for a combined sales price of $86.5M and net cash proceeds of $43.4M .

, NXRT disposed of three properties, Southpoint Reserve, , and Woodbridge, for a combined sales price of and net cash proceeds of . The weighted average effective monthly rent per unit across all 37 properties held as of March 31, 2020 (the "Portfolio"), consisting of 14,104 units, was $1,110 , while physical occupancy was 94.2%.

(the "Portfolio"), consisting of 14,104 units, was , while physical occupancy was 94.2%. NXRT paid a first quarter dividend of $0.3125 per share of common stock on March 31, 2020 .

per share of common stock on . During the first quarter, for the properties in our Portfolio, we completed 412 full and partial upgrades and leased 215 upgraded units, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $115 and a 23.6% ROI 4 . Since inception, for the properties currently in our Portfolio, we have completed 6,914 full and partial upgrades and achieved an average monthly rental increase per unit of $102 , equating to a 24.6% ROI on all units leased as of March 31, 2020 .

and a 23.6% ROI . Since inception, for the properties currently in our Portfolio, we have completed 6,914 full and partial upgrades and achieved an average monthly rental increase per unit of , equating to a 24.6% ROI on all units leased as of . During the three months ended March 31, 2020 , through its at-the-market offering ("ATM program"), NXRT issued approximately 0.6 million shares for approximately $28.0 million in gross proceeds. On March 4, 2020 , NXRT entered into a new ATM program for $225.0 million .

(2) FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI to net income (loss), see the "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" and "FFO, Core FFO and AFFO" sections of this release.



(3) We define "Same Store" properties as properties that were in our Portfolio for the entirety of the periods being compared. There are 25 properties encompassing 9,521 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (our "Q1 Same Store" properties).



(4) We define Return on Investment ("ROI") as the sum of the actual rent premium divided by the sum of the total cost.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues were $52.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $41.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.

for the first quarter of 2020, compared to for the first quarter of 2019. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $28.0 million , or income of $1.08 per diluted share, which included $23.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to a net loss of $(4.4) million , or a loss of $(0.19) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, which included $15.4 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

, or income of per diluted share, which included of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to a net loss of , or a loss of per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, which included of depreciation and amortization expense. The change in our net income of $28.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to our net loss of $(4.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 primarily relates to increases in gains on sales of real estate and total revenues, partially offset by increases in depreciation and property operating expenses.

for the three months ended as compared to our net loss of for the three months ended primarily relates to increases in gains on sales of real estate and total revenues, partially offset by increases in depreciation and property operating expenses. For the first quarter of 2020, NOI was $30.0 million on 37 properties, compared to $23.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 on 38 properties.

on 37 properties, compared to for the first quarter of 2019 on 38 properties. For the first quarter of 2020, Q1 Same Store NOI increased 5.6% to $17.8 million , compared to $16.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.

, compared to for the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, FFO totaled $12.4 million , or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $11.0 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, Core FFO totaled $13.6 million , or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $11.0 million , or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, AFFO totaled $15.3 million , or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million , or $0.53 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Subsequent Events & Operational Trends

The Company is providing a summary of select April and May (through May 5, 2020 ) operating metrics in response to economic challenges and related government actions and regulations as a result of the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

) operating metrics in response to economic challenges and related government actions and regulations as a result of the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: Through April's accounting month end, combined, rent cash collections and promises to pay under lease amendments signed by residents financially impacted by COVID-19 represented 95.3% of billed rent for April 2020 . This compares to 99.8% average cash collections in 2019. Rent cash collections represented 94.1% of billed April 2020 rent and promises to pay by financially impacted residents under lease amendments represented 1.2% of billed April 2020 rent.

. This compares to 99.8% average cash collections in 2019. Rent cash collections represented 94.1% of billed rent and promises to pay by financially impacted residents under lease amendments represented 1.2% of billed rent.

Through May 5, 2020 , combined, rent cash collections and promises to pay under lease amendments signed by residents financially impacted by COVID-19 represented 87.9% of billed rent for May 2020 . This compares to 84.8% combined collections of April 2020 rent at the same point in April and 84.8% cash collections of March 2020 rent at the same point in March 2020 . Rent cash collections represented 86.0% of billed May 2020 rent and promises to pay by financially impacted residents under lease amendments represented 1.9% of billed May 2020 rent.

, combined, rent cash collections and promises to pay under lease amendments signed by residents financially impacted by COVID-19 represented 87.9% of billed rent for . This compares to 84.8% combined collections of rent at the same point in April and 84.8% cash collections of rent at the same point in . Rent cash collections represented 86.0% of billed rent and promises to pay by financially impacted residents under lease amendments represented 1.9% of billed rent.

Average Physical Occupancy for the Same Store Portfolio was strong at 94.5% for April 2020 , while resident retention was 65.6% for the month.

, while resident retention was 65.6% for the month. The COVID Pandemic has resulted in cessation, severe curtailment, or impairment of business activities in most sectors of the economy in all markets we operate in, due to governmental "stay at home" orders, risk mitigation procedures, closure of businesses not considered to be "essential," as well as other direct and indirect impacts, including those that may not yet be identified. This has resulted in a rapid and dramatic increase in unemployment in the U.S. We cannot estimate the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic's future negative impacts or how long the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will persist. In addition, it is possible that, even after the initial restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic ease, they could be reinstituted in case of future waves of infection or if additional pandemics occur. As a result of these uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has temporarily withdrawn its previously provided full-year 2020 guidance outlook.

First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Three Months Ended March 31,















2020



2019



% Change (1)



Net income (loss)

$ 28,039



$ (4,373)



N/M



Depreciation and amortization



23,338





15,398



N/M



Gain on sales of real estate



(38,972)





—





0.0 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(37)





(33)





12.1 %

FFO attributable to common stockholders



12,368





10,992





12.5 %





























FFO per share - basic

$ 0.49



$ 0.47





4.4 %

FFO per share - diluted

$ 0.48



$ 0.46





4.7 %





























Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



874





—





0.0 %

Casualty-related expenses



60





35



N/M



Casualty gains



(51)





—





0.0 %

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



349





—





0.0 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(4)





—





0.0 %

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



13,596





11,027





23.3 %





























Core FFO per share - basic

$ 0.54



$ 0.47





14.4 %

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 0.53



$ 0.46





14.7 %





























Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



386





432





-10.6 %

Equity-based compensation expense



1,300





1,235





5.3 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(5)





(5)





0.0 %

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



15,277





12,689





20.4 %





























AFFO per share - basic

$ 0.60



$ 0.54





11.7 %

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 0.59



$ 0.53





12.0 %





























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



25,388





23,550





7.8 %

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



25,851





24,044





7.5 %





























Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.3125



$ 0.275





14 %





























FFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.53x



1.66x





-7.91 %

Core FFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.68x



1.67x





0.92 %

AFFO Coverage - diluted (2) 1.89x



1.92x





-1.46 %







(1) Represents the percentage change for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. (2) Indicates coverage ratio of FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.

Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) the cost of funds, (2) acquisition costs, (3) advisory and administrative fees, (4) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses as well as gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP, (5) corporate general and administrative expenses, (6) other gains and losses that are specific to us, (7) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gain (loss), and (8) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the combined amounts attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as losses on extinguishment of debt and modification costs (includes prepayment penalties and defeasance costs incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt related to the retirement of debt and costs incurred in connection with a debt modification that are expensed), casualty-related expenses, casualty gains or losses, the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

NOI and Same Store NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our Q1 Same Store NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2020



2019

Net income (loss)

$ 28,039



$ (4,373)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:















Advisory and administrative fees



1,865





1,850

Corporate general and administrative expenses



2,701





2,233

Casualty-related expenses (1)

60





35

Casualty gains



(51)





—

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

469





356

Depreciation and amortization



23,338





15,398

Interest expense



11,662





8,088

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



874





—

Gain on sales of real estate



(38,972)





—

NOI

$ 29,985



$ 23,587

Less Non-Same Store















Revenues



(20,782)





(11,290)

Operating expenses



8,644





4,609

Same Store NOI

$ 17,847



$ 16,906







(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses. (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees.

NOI and 2018-2019 Same Store NOI for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and NOI and Same Store NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2019

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our 2018-2019 Same Store NOI for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and NOI and our Same Store NOI for the three months ended December 31, 2019 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31,



For the Three

Months Ended

December 31,





2019



2018



2019

Net income (loss)

$ 99,438



$ (1,614)



$ (13,306)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:























Advisory and administrative fees



7,500





7,474





1,887

Corporate general and administrative expenses



9,613





7,808





2,300

Casualty-related recoveries (1)

(34)





(663)





(60)

Casualty losses



3,488





—





3,488

Miscellaneous income



(587)





—





(587)

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

1,517





1,294





448

Depreciation and amortization



69,086





47,470





23,394

Interest expense



37,385





28,572





10,747

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,869





3,576





—

Gain on sales of real estate



(127,684)





(13,742)





16

NOI

$ 102,591



$ 80,175



$ 28,327

Less Non-Same Store























Revenues



(62,429)





(32,871)





(16,158)

Operating expenses



25,799





14,491





6,649

Same Store NOI (3) $ 65,961



$ 61,795



$ 18,818







(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related recoveries. (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees. (3) Our 2018-2019 and Q4 2019 same store pools consisted of 25 and 28 properties, respectively.

The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to our net income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands, except per share data):





For the Year Ended December 31,



For the Three

Months Ended

March 31,





2019



2018



2020

Net income (loss)

$ 99,438



$ (1,614)



$ 28,039

Depreciation and amortization



69,086





47,470





23,338

Gain on sales of real estate



(127,684)





(13,742)





(38,972)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(122)





(96)





(37)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



40,718





32,018





12,368

FFO per share - diluted

$ 1.66



$ 1.48



$ 0.48



























Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,869





3,576





874

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(34)





(663)





60

Casualty gain (loss)



3,488





—





(51)

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



553





159





349

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(21)





(9)





(4)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



47,573





35,081





13,596

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 1.93



$ 1.62



$ 0.53



























Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,530





1,491





386

Equity-based compensation expense



5,130





4,198





1,300

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(20)





(17)





(5)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



54,213





40,753





15,277

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 2.20



$ 1.88



$ 0.59







Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Q1 2020



Q1 2019

Total mortgage debt

$ 1,151,683



$ 924,463

Credit facilities



225,000





52,500



















Adjustments to arrive at net debt:















Cash and cash equivalents



(69,540)





(20,536)

Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements



(15,356)





(8,863)

Net Debt

$ 1,291,787



$ 947,564

Enterprise Value (1)

$ 1,918,787



$ 1,853,564

Leverage Ratio



67 %



51 %





(1) Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization plus Net Debt.

Reconciliation of 2020 Adjusted NOI Estimate

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our adjusted NOI estimate to estimated net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) for the periods presented below (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net income

$ 5,969

Adjustments to reconcile net gain to NOI:







Advisory and administrative fees



7,500

Corporate general and administrative expenses



9,932

Property general and administrative expenses (1)

1,500

Depreciation and amortization



85,000

Gain on Dispositions



(38,972)

Total Loss on Debt Extinguishment



874

Interest Expense



44,697

NOI

$ 116,500







(1) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees.

