NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

NXRT 1 reported Net Income, FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $29.6M , $17.2M , $13.3M and $15.1M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 , compared to Net Income, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $119.1M , $8.6M , $11.5M and $13.3M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 .





(the "Portfolio"), consisting of 13,657 units, was , while physical occupancy was 95.0%. On September 30, 2020 , NXRT disposed of Eagle Crest for a sales price of $55.5 million and net cash proceeds of $25.0 million after repayment of debt and closing costs.





During the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , NXRT repurchased 1,644,697 shares at a weighted average price of $27.07 per share. Since inception, NXRT has repurchased 2,382,155 shares at a weighted average price of $25.70 per share.





1) In this release, "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "NexPoint Residential Trust," and "NXRT" each refer to NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation. 2) FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI to net income (loss), see the "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" and "FFO, Core FFO and AFFO" sections of this release. 3) We define "Same Store" properties as properties that were in our Portfolio for the entirety of the periods being compared. There are 28 properties encompassing 9,926 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (our "Q3 Same Store" properties) and 24 properties encompassing 9,074 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (our "YTD Same Store" properties). 4) We define Return on Investment ("ROI") as the sum of the actual rent premium divided by the sum of the total cost.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues were $51.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $46.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.





, or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, AFFO totaled $15.1 million , or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $13.3 million , or $0.54 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

2020 Year to Date Financial Results

Total revenues were $154.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to $131.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .





, Core FFO totaled , or per diluted share, compared to , or per diluted share, for the nine months ended . For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 , AFFO totaled $46.5 million , or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $38.9 million , or $1.60 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 .

Subsequent Events & Operational Trends

The Company is providing a summary of select October operating metrics in response to economic challenges and related government actions and regulations as a result of the ongoing novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic:





As of October 25, 2020 , combined, rent cash collections and payment plans under lease amendments signed by residents financially impacted by COVID-19 represented 97.1% of billed rent for October 2020 . This compares to 99.5% average cash collections in 2019. Rent cash collections represented 95.0% of billed October 2020 rent and promises to pay by financially impacted residents under lease amendments represented 2.1% of billed October 2020 rent.





Average Physical Occupancy for the Same Store Portfolio was strong at 94.8% as of October 26, 2020 , while resident retention was 52.5%.





, while resident retention was 52.5%. COVID-19 has resulted in cessation, severe curtailment, or impairment of business activities in most sectors of the economy in all markets we operate in, due to governmental "stay at home" orders, risk mitigation procedures, closure of businesses not considered to be "essential," as well as other direct and indirect impacts, including those that may not yet be identified. This has resulted in a rapid and dramatic increase in unemployment in the U.S. We cannot estimate the extent of COVID-19's future negative impacts or how long the negative impacts of COVID-19 will persist. In addition, it is possible that, even after the initial restrictions due to COVID-19 ease, they could be reinstituted in case of future waves of infection or if additional pandemics occur. As a result of these uncertainties related to COVID-19, the Company continues to withhold its full-year 2020 guidance outlook.





On October 13, 2020 , the Company extended the maturity date of the Corporate Credit Facility from January 28, 2021 to January 28, 2022 . Upon exercising the option to extend the Corporate Credit Facility, the Company incurred an extension fee of $0.6 million .

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss third quarter financial results. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 800-367-2403 or, for international callers, +1 334-777-6978 and using passcode Conference ID: 9147899. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, http://www.nexpointliving.com (under "Investor Relations"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, November 3, 2020 by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 9147899.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on our website, www.nexpointliving.com, under the "Investor Relations" tab.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "should," "intend" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NXRT's business and industry in general, NXRT's 2020 adjusted NOI estimate and the related assumptions, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Company, net asset value and the related components and assumptions, planned value-add programs, including projected average rent, rent change and return on investment and expected acquisitions and dispositions. They are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, as well as those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those specifically described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,















2020



2019



2020



2019



% Change(1)



Net income

$ 29,641



$ 119,104



$ 48,362



$ 112,744



N/M



Depreciation and amortization



17,723





17,228





62,479





45,692





36.7 %

Gain on sales of real estate



(30,160)





(127,700)





(69,151)





(127,700)





-45.8 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(52)





(26)





(125)





(92)





35.9 %

FFO attributable to common stockholders



17,152





8,606





41,565





30,644





35.6 %













































FFO per share - basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.36



$ 1.68



$ 1.29





30.7 %

FFO per share - diluted

$ 0.69



$ 0.35



$ 1.65



$ 1.26





30.7 %













































Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



596





2,869





1,470





2,869





-48.8 %

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(47)





34





726





26



N/M



Casualty gains



(4,960)





—





(3,932)





—





0.0 %

Pandemic expense (2)

191





—





475





—





0.0 %

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



345





—





1,039





—





0.0 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



11





(9)





2





(9)



N/M



Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



13,288





11,500





41,345





33,530





23.3 %













































Core FFO per share - basic

$ 0.55



$ 0.48



$ 1.67



$ 1.41





18.8 %

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 0.53



$ 0.47



$ 1.64



$ 1.38





18.8 %













































Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



357





541





1,102





1,443





-23.7 %

Equity-based compensation expense



1,434





1,291





4,069





3,944





3.2 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(5)





(6)





(15)





(16)





-6.3 %

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



15,074





13,326





46,501





38,901





19.5 %













































AFFO per share - basic

$ 0.62



$ 0.55



$ 1.88



$ 1.63





15.2 %

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 0.60



$ 0.54



$ 1.85



$ 1.60





15.2 %













































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



24,372





24,088





24,688





23,793





3.8 %

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



24,926





24,557





25,194





24,280





3.8 %













































Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.3125



$ 0.275



$ 0.938



$ 0.825





13.6 %













































FFO Coverage - diluted (3) 2.20x



1.27x



1.76x



1.53x





15.03 %

Core FFO Coverage - diluted (3) 1.71x



1.70x



1.75x



1.67x





4.57 %

AFFO Coverage - diluted (3) 1.94x



1.97x



1.97x



1.94x





1.38 %







(1) Represents the percentage change for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. (2) Represents additional cleaning, disinfecting and other costs incurred at the properties related to COVID-19 that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties. (3) Indicates coverage ratio of FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.

Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) the cost of funds, (2) acquisition costs, (3) advisory and administrative fees, (4) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses as well as gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP, (5) corporate general and administrative expenses, (6) other gains and losses that are specific to us including loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, (7) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gain (loss), (8) miscellaneous income derived from recognition of lost rents covered by insurance, (9) pandemic expenses that are not reflective of continuing operations of the properties and (10) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the combined amounts attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as losses on extinguishment of debt and modification costs (includes prepayment penalties and defeasance costs incurred and the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt related to the retirement of debt and costs incurred in connection with a debt modification that are expensed), casualty-related expenses/recoveries, casualty gains or losses, pandemic expenses, the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

NOI and Same Store NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our Same Store NOI for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2020



2019



2020



2019



Net income

$ 29,641



$ 119,104



$ 48,362



$ 112,744



Adjustments to reconcile net income to NOI:

































Advisory and administrative fees



1,976





1,891





5,777





5,613



Corporate general and administrative expenses



2,807





2,339





8,440





7,313



Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

(47)





34





726





26



Casualty gains



(4,960)





—





(3,932)





—



Miscellaneous income



(322)





—





(1,401)





—



Pandemic expense (2)

191





—





475





—



Property general and administrative expenses (3)

350





375





1,097





1,069



Depreciation and amortization



17,723





17,228





62,479





45,692



Interest expense



11,049





9,960





33,704





26,638



Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



596





2,869





1,470





2,869



Gain on sales of real estate



(30,160)





(127,700)





(69,151)





(127,700)



NOI

$ 28,844



$ 26,100



$ 88,046



$ 74,264



Less Non-Same Store

































Revenues



(16,936)





(13,870)





(62,713)





(43,415)



Operating expenses



7,499





6,345





26,194





18,351



Same Store NOI

$ 19,407



$ 18,575



$ 51,527



$ 49,200









(1) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses. (2) Represents additional cleaning, disinfecting and other costs incurred at the properties related to COVID-19 that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties. (3) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional and franchise tax fees.

NOI and Same Store NOI for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our Same Store NOI for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Net loss

$ (9,318)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to NOI:







Advisory and administrative fees



1,936

Corporate general and administrative expenses



2,932

Casualty-related recoveries



723

Casualty gains



1,079

Miscellaneous income



(1,079)

Pandemic expense



274

Property general and administrative expenses



278

Depreciation and amortization



21,418

Interest expense



10,993

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



—

Gain on sales of real estate



(19)

NOI

$ 29,217

Less Non-Same Store







Revenues



(16,036)

Operating expenses



6,985

Same Store NOI

$ 20,166



Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Q3 2020



Q3 2019

Total mortgage debt

$ 1,121,805



$ 1,060,948

Credit facilities



215,000





107,000

Total debt outstanding



1,336,805





1,167,948



















Adjustments to arrive at net debt:















Cash and cash equivalents



(70,282)





(20,373)

Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements



(11,918)





(16,535)

Net Debt

$ 1,254,605



$ 1,131,040

Enterprise Value (1)

$ 2,342,605



$ 2,291,040

Leverage Ratio



54 %



49 %





(1) Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization plus Net Debt.

Reconciliation of 2020 Adjusted NOI Estimate

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles our adjusted NOI estimate to estimated net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) for the periods presented below (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020





Estimate (1)

Net income

$ 32,753

Adjustments to reconcile net income to NOI:







Advisory and administrative fees



7,609

Corporate general and administrative expenses



11,941

Property general and administrative expenses



1,563

Depreciation and amortization



86,766

Total Loss on Debt Extinguishment



1,476

Interest expense



44,231

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(483)

Casualty losses



1,028

Miscellaneous income



(1,079)

Gain on sales of real estate



(69,655)

NOI

$ 116,150







(1) Based on Green Street Advisors' "Residential Sectors" Report dated April 19, 2020. FY 2020 Adjusted NOI estimate does not consider any additional acquisition or disposition activity for the remainder of the year.

