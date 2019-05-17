NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at NAREIT's REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference

DALLAS, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary and Treasurer, and Matthew McGraner, NXRT's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, and Matthew Goetz, NXRT's Senior VP-Investments and Asset Management, will be meeting with investors and others at the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' REITWeek 2019 Investor Conference, to be held on June 4-6 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

A copy of the meeting materials will be posted in the Investor Relations section of NXRT's website at www.nexpointliving.com on the morning of June 4, 2019.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. More information about NXRT is available at http://www.nexpointliving.com.

