NexStreaming's KineMaster Exceeds 80 Million Total Downloads

First introduced at the end of 2013, KineMaster was the first mobile video editing application to go beyond the mere cut and paste functionality to provide professional advanced video clip editing functions as offered in professional editing programs on desktop computers. Since its release, KineMaster has continued to lead the mobile video editing market. It has consistently received positive reviews for nearly 5 years. In the first half of 2018, it was ranked 5th in global sales in the Video Player & Editors category in Google Play Store.

Recently, through KineMaster Asset Store, a place where effects, music, stickers, fonts and more can be downloaded and used in editing, a new asset category Fandoms was launched that includes assets for BIGBANG, SECHSKIES, iKON, and other popular characters. Targeting teenaged to thirty-something users, this asset category offers new assets for creating an even broader scope of video clips. There are future plans to add more entertainment and character related content.

Also, the official KineMaster YouTube channel, which includes tutorials and editing courses, has exceeded 100,000 subscribers and was awarded the Silver Play Button award. KineMaster, which is experiencing a growth in monthly active users (MAU) of about 15% and a quarterly sales growth rate of about 38%, is quite popular on the market.

NexStreaming CEO Il-Taek Lim stated, "Mobile video production and consumption is greatly increasing, and KineMaster will greatly expand its functions and services to ensure that more original and diverse content can be created."

[Introduction to NexStreaming]

NexStreaming (CEO Il-Taek Lim) is a professional multi-media software company that is being recognized throughout the world for its core technology, smartphone video clip software. Some main items include NexPlayer SDK™ for real-time streaming video services in HD, KineMaster™, a professional grade video clip editing app, SingPlay™, a karaoke app that changes song files on your phone into accompaniment. The company was listed on the KOSDAQ in December 2011, and has its main office in Seoul with branch offices in Spain, the United States, and China.

