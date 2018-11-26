NEXT Biometrics and LastMile Mobi to Jointly Develop New Biometric-Enabled Products

OSLO, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced a cooperation agreement with Digitsecure India Pvt Ltd(www.lastmile.mobi) where the two companies will work together to develop new products based on NEXT's advanced, large-area fingerprint sensor technology. Specific product information and detailed objectives for the joint project are not being disclosed at this time.

Digitsecure is an India-based Digital identity and payments processing company with specialized focus on EMV, Biometrics, Card payments and security.

"We're very pleased to be working with Digitsecure on developing new products for the India market," said Ritu Favre, NEXT CEO. "The agreement that has been reached between our two companies will expand the use of biometrics for critical business applications in India and is further evidence of NEXT's growing presence in the country. We look forward to joining with Digitsecure to support their market growth objectives."

"As a specialized technology platform provider for regulated industry segments, highest levels of performance and reliability of biometrics are key parameters we require from our partners" said Jay Krishna, CEO, Digitsecure. "Working together with NEXT Biometrics and their advanced large-area fingerprint sensor technology will help us deliver path breaking solutions and create new possibilities. I anticipate great things ahead as a result of our joint work."

About NEXT Biometrics:

NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (www.nextbiometrics.com) is headquartered in Oslo, with sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague, Bengaluru and Shanghai.

Media contact:

Alain Faburel, alain.faburel@nextbiometrics.com

Investor contact:

Knut Stalen, knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com

