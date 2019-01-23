NEXT Biometrics and M-Tech Join Forces on Biometric Smart Card Deployment in India

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced that it is partnering with M-Tech Innovations Ltd. ("M-Tech") to develop and deploy biometric smart card solutions. The collaboration targets contact-based and dual interface biometric smart card solutions to address current and evolving banking card standards. It comprises NEXT`s sensor technology that is successfully being used in millions of devices in various industry segments worldwide.

M-Tech is an accredited and certified RuPay, MasterCard and VISA card manufacturer and one of the largest smart card producers in India. In addition to the company`s strong foothold in the banking sector, M-Tech`s solutions are also used in government, access control, high-security and many more applications in India and beyond.

"We are very pleased to announce the collaboration with M-Tech and the strong growth potential that this partnership offers. As outlined at the January 2019 Business Update, we are in the process of building a sustainable network with leading players in the smart card ecosystem to commercialize biometric dual interface technology in the banking sector and beyond," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

"NEXT`s flexible sensor technology offers proven high security and accuracy levels. This is particularly important for the high standards demanded in the payment sector and paramount for a secure and consistently positive user experience. The partnership with NEXT underlines our commitment to highest quality standards and continuous innovation," said Vijay M. Gandhi, Chairman & Managing Director of M-Tech Innovations Ltd.

About NEXT Biometrics

NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA ( www.nextbiometrics.com ) is headquartered in Oslo, with sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague, Bengaluru and Shanghai.

About M-Tech Innovations Ltd.

M-Tech Innovations Ltd. is an accredited and certified RuPay, MasterCard and VISA card manufacturer. The Company`s high-tech end-to-end solutions cater to a wide range of industries such as banking, telecommunications, automotive and electronics in India and abroad. M-Tech has started as offering printing services in 1992 and slowly entered into manufacturing of labels, dials and stickers. Year 1997 became the turning point for M- Tech Innovations Ltd., with the ultra-modern facility for manufacturing security cards being installed and today is one of the leading smart card manufacturers in India. The comprehensive product offering comprises of smart card solutions, attendance & access control system based on RFID and Biometric, automotive dials, keypads, inmould products RFID-based applications, multi-technology high-security solutions for the defense sector and many more.

For further information, visit https://m-techindia.com

