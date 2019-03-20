NEXT Biometrics and WizCard to Enhance Biometric Smart Cards With Display Feature

OSLO, Norway, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that it has signed an agreement with Taiwan-based WizCard on the development of biometric smart card solutions.

WizCard offers Build-In Module (BDM) design services for smart card manufacturers. The WizCard solution facilitates use of display technology in standard payment, public transportation and other smart cards. As part of the collaboration, the WizCard solution will be enhanced with NEXT Biometric`s advanced fingerprint sensor technology for secure authentication.

"WizCard provides card manufacturers seamless integration of additional features into standard smart cards," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "We are very pleased to collaborate with this trusted and renowned market player in Taiwan. This further widens our global network of business partners and scope of application for our advanced sensor technology in the smart card sector."

Common use cases for display technology incorporated into smart cards currently comprise one-time-passwords for a variety of log-in situations as well as display of credit balance on payment, public transportation and other cards. The technology is also suited to create a dynamic Card Verification Value (dCVV) as an alternative to the standard static card verification value printed on the reverse side of credit cards.

"NEXT Biometrics` fingerprint technology offers excellent functionality and proven reliability," said Daphne Hsu, CEO of WizCard. "Joining both technologies in one smart card ideally combines convenience with security, creating added value for card manufacturers and end users alike."

Adoption of smart card technology has accelerated recently in Taiwan in support of the government`s digital national plan. It is estimated that around 40 million banking cards compliant with the global EMV® standard are currently in use in Taiwan.

NEXT Media Contact:

Tanja Moehler

tanja.moehler@nextbiometrics.com

NEXT Investor Contact:

Knut Stalen

knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com

