NEXT Biometrics Receives New Order for Fingerprint Sensors to be Integrated into Point-of-Sale Terminals for India Market

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced the company has received an order for its fingerprint sensor modules from China-based Telpo (Telepower Communication Co. Ltd.). Telpo is a new customer and will incorporate the NEXT fingerprint module into point-of-sale (POS) terminals for the Indian market where the company is expanding its presence.

Initial shipments of the sensor modules are expected later this quarter. Potential volumes for the application could be several hundred thousand units in the coming quarters.

"NEXT continues to see increased demand for our large-area fingerprint sensor technology from leading companies around the world for a broad set of applications," said Ritu Favre, CEO NEXT Biometrics. "The security and convenience provided by NEXT's sensor modules make them an ideal solution for the type of handheld point-of-sale terminals Telpo has developed."

The sensors, which have been certified by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Standardisation Testing Qualification and Certification (STQC) Directorate, will be built into the Telpo TPS900 POS terminal. Telpo plans to provide the devices to a range of customers in India. The terminals will be used primarily for government applications.

"Telpo's design strengths and outstanding production capabilities are a good complement to NEXT's unique fingerprint sensor technology and background as a proven supplier," said Sunny Sun, general manager International Business, Telpo. "The use of biometric POS terminals in India is expected to grow significantly and we believe we have the right products and technologies to capture that growth moving forward."

The agreement with Telpo continues NEXT's engagement with and focus on the market in India. In June, NEXT's supplier in India, AqTronics received hardware certification to provide NEXT's unique fingerprint sensor solution to India's Aadhaar government ID program. Shortly after, the company received initial orders for government certified fingerprint readers. AqTronics has also recently received Registered Device (RD) Service certification to sell NEXT Fingerprint sensors using Android software. Aadhaar is the largest and most sophisticated biometrics-based government ID system in the world.

About NEXT Biometrics

NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (www.nextbiometrics.com) is headquartered in Oslo, with sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague, Bengaluru and Shanghai.

About Telpo

Telpo is the leading Point-of-sale (POS) and intelligent hardware supplier of smart terminals and solutions. Telpo employs a total of 800 people, including more than 150 R&D engineers. The company's successful ODM experience helps it to meet the needs of customers in technology and business.

