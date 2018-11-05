NEXT Biometrics Receives Purchase Order From TYSSO for Sensors Used in Point-of-Sale Terminals

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced it has received a new purchase order for fingerprint sensors used in Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals built by Taiwan-based TYSSO (Fametech, Inc.). First shipments are expected in the first quarter of 2019.

TYSSO has selected NEXT Biometrics to provide its sensor technology due to the outstanding biometric performance of NEXT fingerprint sensors and proven record as a volume supplier of leading-edge biometric sensor modules and readers to top-tier customers worldwide.

"I'm extremely pleased NEXT sensor technology has again been chosen to meet customer demand for biometric point-of-sale terminals," said Ritu Favre, CEO NEXT Biometrics. "This show of support from TYSSO is evidence of the value NEXT's large-area fingerprint sensors are delivering to the market. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with the team at TYSSO."

TYSSO plans to use NEXT's advanced, large-area NB 2023 sensor modules in mobile POS devices for the U.S. market. Growth rates for biometric POS terminals are expected to outpace those for other POS devices in coming years. The enhanced security and convenience of biometric solutions are ideally suited for wide adoption in key applications like payments, access control and government IDs.

"We chose NEXT to supply fingerprint sensors for our POS product lines for a number of reasons, but performance and reliability were the key differentiators," said Louis Wong, TYSSO General Manager. "Our customers are extremely demanding, so we required a proven supplier like NEXT to help ensure our success in the U.S. market."

About NEXT Biometrics

NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA ( www.nextbiometrics.com ) is headquartered in Oslo, with sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague, Bengaluru and Shanghai.

About TYSSO

Fametech Inc. (TYSSO), is a leading AIDC (automatic identification and data collection) and POS (Point-of-Sale) solution provider based in Taiwan. Founded in 1981, the company is ISO-9001/9002 certified, manufacturing and selling products including POS terminals, Mobile POS, Kiosk, barcode scanners, receipt printers, barcode label printers, magnetic stripe card readers, customer displays, touch screen monitors, and many other POS peripheral devices. For more information about TYSSO, please visit: www.tysso.com.tw/en/.

