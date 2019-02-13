NEXT Biometrics Sensors Selected for Secure Display Panel Solution

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced that the Company`s One Touch Access 100 fingerprint sensor module has been selected by Prima Technology Inc. for integration in its high-quality display panel solutions.

NEXT has shipped initial volumes of its One Touch Access 100 fingerprint sensor module which are currently being integrated and tested for use in Prima Technology`s display solutions for the educational market in North America.

"One Touch Access 100 combines the proven security of our large area fingerprint sensor technology with robustness for use in varying environmental conditions," said Ritu Favre, CEO of NEXT Biometrics. "We are very pleased to collaborate with Prima Technology on this innovative use of our technology. As outlined at the January 2019 Business Update, we are in the process of expanding our presence in the access control market through broadening of our distributor network and increased sales efforts of our team."

"The seamless hardware integration of NEXT`s One Touch Access 100 fingerprint sensor into our design and the convenient and intuitive operation are pivotal for us," said Jack Wu, CTO of Prima Technology Inc.

