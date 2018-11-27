Next College Student Athlete Announces 2018 Winter And Spring Sports NCSA Power Rankings

The 2018 Winter and Spring Sports NCSA Power Rankings, highlight the top baseball, softball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's ice hockey, men's and women's swimming, men's and women's wrestling, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's track and field, men's volleyball, women's beach volleyball, and women's rowing programs in the U.S. The overall and fall sports lists were announced last month.

All 2018 NCSA Power Rankings were calculated using proprietary NCSA Favorites data representing the schools chosen by the over 2 million student-athletes on the NCSA network.

Additionally, rankings are determined by general academic rankings based off of U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges as well as IPEDS graduation rate rankings. All three metrics are combined and averaged to create the final NCSA Power Rankings lists.

NCSA Power Rankings were first developed over a decade ago to help student-athletes and families narrow their college search and find the right school to achieve academic and athletic success.

"At NCSA, we believe the most important part of the recruiting process is finding the right college fit for each student-athlete," said NCSA President Lisa Strasman. "Being a collegiate student-athlete is about more than sports, it is also about getting a degree that will set you up for success later in life. The NCSA Power Rankings are a valuable tool that can help student-athletes find exactly what they're looking for in a school."

To view the complete list of 2018 College Power Rankings, visit www.ncsasports.org/best-colleges.

