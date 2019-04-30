Next College Student Athlete To Provide Recruiting Resources To USA Baseball Event Participants

As its recruiting education partner, NCSA will provide educational tools and resources to high school-age players attending USA Baseball national team identification events, with the goal of assisting families in navigating the college recruiting process. Athletes will have the option to create a free NCSA profile when registering with USA Baseball and gain access to college recruiting resources, as well as NCSA's robust network of college coaches.

"NCSA understands that student-athletes, families and coaches all have very specific recruiting needs," said Lisa Strasman, NCSA president. "Our partnership with USA Baseball will equip each of their audiences with the customized tools and resources they need to have a positive recruiting experience – helping coaches build the best possible teams and athletes find their right college fit."

Additionally, USA Baseball will integrate NCSA recruiting software, Coach Packet, into its national team identification events, including the National Team Championships and the National Team Identification Series. Coach Packet provides easy access to the latest rosters, player data, schedules and custom evaluation metrics by taking the historic bundles of paper handouts at recruiting events and complementing them with a dedicated universal iOS app.

Coaches at USA Baseball events will also have access to NCSA's team recruiting platform, Team Edition, which allows coaches to track and help guide their athletes' college recruitment process with easy-to-use software. Team Edition provides exposure to athletes and teams, connecting users to NCSA's database of more than 35,000 college coaches across 34 sports.

"By using tools like Coach Packet and Team Edition, both coaches and athletes who attend USA Baseball national events will benefit from an easier, more efficient way of recruiting," said NCSA Director of Baseball Nelson Gord. "By using these user-friendly digital tools, coaches save valuable time and can focus on athletes at each event."

"USA Baseball is pleased to work with the NCSA to educate the student-athletes who compete in our National Team Championships and National Team Identification Series about the college recruiting process," said USA Baseball Executive Director/CEO Paul Seiler. "We continue to explore opportunities to enhance the overall athlete experience at USA Baseball sanctioned events, and the addition of a partnership with the NCSA will be a significant contribution to that experience moving forward."

Founded in 2000 to help educate student-athletes and their families on the college athletic recruiting process, NCSA today works with families, club, high school and college coaches to helps hundreds of thousands of student-athletes find their best college fit.

USA Baseball is the sixth national governing body to name NCSA its official recruiting partner. US Lacrosse, USA Field Hockey, USA Track and Field, USA Volleyball and USA Wrestling all partner with NCSA to meet the recruiting education needs of their members.

About NCSA

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Reigning Champs LLC, NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships, connecting hundreds of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 34 sports each year.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org.

About USA Baseball

USA Baseball is the national governing body for the sport of baseball in the United States and is a member of the United States Olympic Committee and the World Baseball Softball Confederation. The organization selects and trains the World Baseball Classic, Olympic, Premier12 and Pan Am teams (and all other USA Baseball Professional Teams); the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team; the USA Baseball 18U, 15U and 12U National Teams; and the USA Baseball Women's National Team, all of which participate in various international competitions each year. The organization is responsible for the continued proliferation and health of the sport, and leads a number of amateur initiatives including PLAYBALL and Pitch Smart. USA Baseball also presents the Golden Spikes Award annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country.

For more information, please visit the organization's official websites: USABaseball.com, SportDev.org, PLAYBALL.org, PitchSmart.org, GoldenSpikesAward.com and USABaseballShop.com.

CONTACT: Lauren Pulte

(312) 624-7427

lpulte@ncsasports.org

Brad Young

(919) 474-8721 x212

bradyoung@usabaseball.com

SOURCE Next College Student Athlete

Related Links

https://www.ncsasports.org

