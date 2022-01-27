Next Earth NXTT Native Token to List Exclusively on Uniswap

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Earth , the Earth's original digital replica, today announced that its NXTT native token will be open to trade exclusively on Uniswap . After the initial trading on Uniswap, the plan is to list NXTT on multiple decentralized and centralized exchanges in the near future. The token launched on January 22 on Next Earth's proprietary Launchpad , which provides a ticket-based system that the Next Earth community preferred for the token presale, in addition to the flexibility that will enable the most efficient and equitable distribution of tokens for the economy in the long-term.

To date $2.1 million has been raised from 3,100 committed platform users and more than 400,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been minted.

Next Earth, a blockchain metaverse that enables the creation of communities derived from NFTs of real Earth land and properties, has rapidly evolved to become the third largest metaverse community in only four months.

"We are excited to list the NXTT token exclusively on Uniswap and expand access to an offering that already has a strong community and investor interest," said Gabor Retfavi, Founder and CEO of Next Earth. "The faith the Next Earth community has in the project is inspiring. These committed participants are fundamental to building a viable, productive and self-sustaining ecosystem that can positively impact real world environmental challenges."

Token sales will serve to advance the Next Earth platform, in particular the development of the ecosystem and transaction infrastructure.

About Next Earth

Next Earth is the Earth's original digital replica; a blockchain metaverse that enables the creation of communities derived from non-fungible tokens (NFT) of real Earth properties. The Next Earth platform enables citizens to buy and sell lands on a virtual earth while creating value on the real one; a social experiment on how virtual spaces can be managed, governed, and used to back environmental projects. Find out more by downloading the White Paper: https://nextearth.io/NE-whitepaper.pdf

