Next Frontier Brands Acquires FLUÈRE DRINKS

"FLUÈRE is the category leader in distilled non-alcoholic spirits," said Jason Roth, Chief Strategy Officer for Next Frontier Brands. "Fluere's products provide consumers with a great-tasting non-alcoholic alternative to traditional distilled spirits and positions Next Frontier Brands to compete effectively at the intersection of beverage and wellness."

FLUÈRE's innovative portfolio of Original , Spiced Cane Dark Roast , Raspberry Blend and Smoked Agave non-alcoholic spirits is distilled in The Netherlands and is available in more than 30 countries including the U.K., U.S. and throughout Asia Pacific.

"FLUÈRE is rapidly establishing itself as a leader in the distilled non-alcoholic spirits category," said Leon Meijers, Founder and CEO of FLUÈRE. "We have created a suite of non-alcoholic beverages that deliver an exceptional experience to the sophisticated consumer."

Luxury Report Award 2021 recently named FLUÈRE as the top distilled non-alcoholic spirit of the year. The Spirits Business also awarded FLUÈRE Raspberry Blend the highest Master Award in its Low and No Master's Competition. Stacking the podium, FLUÈRE Original took home Gold.

FLUÈRE will be sold through Next Frontier Brands' global distribution network.

About Next Frontier Brands

Next Frontier Brands is an international provider of fast-moving consumer goods dedicated to bringing premier beverage and wellness brands to consumers globally. The company currently houses 12 brands with more than 150 product SKUs for international distribution and is actively acquiring new brands. Next Frontier Brands is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional offices in London and New Zealand.

About FLUÈRE Drinks

FLUÈRE is a distilled non-alcoholic spirit with four product variations: Original , Spiced Cane Dark Roast , Raspberry Blend and Smoked Agave. FLUÈRE creates a luxurious distilled non-alcoholic spirit without compromise. Founded in the Netherlands, FLUÈRE is now available in over 30 countries across online and brick and mortar distribution points.

