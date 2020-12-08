Next Frontier Brands Acquires Treehouse Biotech

Treehouse and Next Frontier Brands are pioneering the next-generation of hemp-based beverage and wellness products. Tweet this

"Treehouse is setting new standards of quality, innovation and scientific excellence in the production of natural and synthetic cannabinoids as well as other organic ingredients," said Jake Black, PhD., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Treehouse. "Together with Next Frontier Brands, we are pioneering the next-generation of hemp-based beverage and wellness products for global distribution."

"Next Frontier Brands is assembling a diverse portfolio of fast-moving consumer brands focused on the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and hemp-based wellness industries," said Jason Roth, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Next Frontier Brands. "Treehouse, which is Next Frontier Brands' sixth acquisition of the year, will drive new product development, innovation and GMP manufacturing for Next Frontier Brands' hemp-based wellness portfolio."

About Next Frontier Brands

Next Frontier Brands is an international provider of fast-moving consumer goods dedicated to bringing premier beverage and hemp-based wellness brands to consumers globally. The company currently houses a platform of consumer brands with over 100 product SKUs for international distribution and is actively acquiring additional brands. Next Frontier Brands is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional offices in London and New Zealand.

About Treehouse Biotech

Treehouse Biotech is a leading provider of pure cannabinoid isolates, broad-spectrum distillates and custom cannabinoid formulations for the hemp-based cannabinoid industry. Founded by a team of Ph.D. scientists, Treehouse uses advanced scientific methods and good manufacturing practices to produce a variety of cannabinoid ingredients and holds important intellectual property rights in the areas of cannabinoid extraction and remediation, and the preparation of synthetic cannabinoids.

