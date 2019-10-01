Next Gen HCM from ADP honored with "2019 Top HR Product" from Human Resource Executive

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today at the 2019 HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, ADP's 'Next Gen' human capital management (HCM) platform earned "Top HR Product" recognition and the "Awesome New Technology" award. This marks the fourth time in five years that ADP has earned the "Top HR Product" recognition and the fifth year in a row it has received the "Awesome New Technology" award.

In designing this new global HCM platform, ADP recognized that as organizations become increasingly agile the next evolution of HCM needs to drive team performance and adapt to changing needs. Built cloud-native from the ground up, this new platform supports a personalized experience that cultivates fluid, dynamic work to unlock greater value for the organization.

This achievement further showcases ADP's ongoing commitment to deliver innovative HCM technology for both business leaders and HR professionals. Over the last five years, the HR Technology Conference and HR Executive have recognized ADP for numerous innovations in the HCM space that are helping to design a better way to work. These honors have included:

2015: "Top HR Product" and "Awesome New Technology" wins for ADP Marketplace, a digital HR storefront offering a collection of highly rated solutions ready to simply and securely connect with your ADP platform.

2016: "Top HR Product" and "Awesome New Technology" wins for the Benchmarking functionality within ADP DataCloud, an actionable data platform allowing HR teams to make workforce analytics and big data work for them.

2017: "Top HR Product" win for Compass® powered by ADP, an assessment and coaching development tool to drive team effectiveness.

2017: "Awesome New Technology" win for the Pay Equity Explorer functionality powered by ADP DataCloud.

2018: "Awesome New Technology" win for Wisely by ADP®, pay solutions designed to give workers financial control and confidence in the digital economy.

"The world of work has entered a new era of unprecedented change; long gone are traditional, hierarchical organizational structures. Today, most work is done on dynamic teams with organizations functioning as networks, and we've designed our solutions to better meet this growing demand in the marketplace," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president, global product and technology of ADP. "We're incredibly humbled by Human Resource Executive's continued recognition of our products. We are proud to showcase all the great work being done by ADP at this year's HR Technology Conference."

"Human Resource Executive has been evaluating HR products and conducting this competition for more than 30 years," explained Steve Boese, co-chair HR Technology Conference. "Our goal has always been to identify products and services that clearly deliver value to the HR community while demonstrating true innovation. This is the first time in our history that a company has won the same award five years running, and this level of excellence is a testament to ADP's drive to address key pain points in the HR community with major tech innovations and solutions."

Winning solutions at the HR Technology Conference are selected based on several criteria, including their level of innovation, value add to the HR professional, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise.

