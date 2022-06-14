Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education: USD 4.05 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Vendors Adding Innovative Features to Traditional LMS| Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of suppliers

The global next gen learning management system (LMS) market has no suppliers. Hence, the bargaining power of suppliers was low in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The global next gen LMS market for higher education is still in its growth stage. Vendors that offer traditional LMS solutions are adding innovative features to maintain their position in the market. The market has become more fragmented. It is becoming more difficult for end-users to select appropriate products due to the increased number of vendors and a wide variety of LMS solutions available in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, and Growth Engineering.

Market Segmentation

The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education has been segmented by application into blended learning, content management, CBE, and learning analytics. The blended learning segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Regulators have emphasized blended learning methods in the education industry more than traditional learning methods, which is driving the market.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The region has a presence of major companies such as SAP, BASF SE, and Bayer AG.

Key Drivers and Trends

The need for cost-effective LMS for higher education will drive the growth of the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education during the forecast period. Colleges and universities are looking to replace traditional LMS with software as a service (SaaS)-based LMS. Moreover, the need for efficient LMS and the ongoing rise of learning models such as flipped classrooms and CBE have fueled the demand for the next gen LMS.

The increasing learning experiences using SMAC is a trend in the market. Institutions worldwide are using social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC). SMAC uses technologies that are familiar to the students in everyday learning. This enables students to access the contents of the LMS from anywhere.

Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, Growth Engineering, Instructure Inc., Jenzabar Inc., N2N Services Inc., PowerSchool Group LLC, and Saba Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education Services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Blended learning - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Content management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Content management - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Content management - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 CBE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: CBE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: CBE - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Learning analytics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Learning analytics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Learning analytics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Blackboard Inc.

10.4 D2L Corp.

Exhibit 51: D2L Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 52: D2L Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: D2L Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: D2L Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Docebo Inc.

Exhibit 55: Docebo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Docebo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Docebo Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 58: Docebo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Docebo Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Edmodo

Exhibit 60: Edmodo - Overview



Exhibit 61: Edmodo - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Edmodo - Key offerings

10.7 Growth Engineering

Exhibit 63: Growth Engineering - Overview



Exhibit 64: Growth Engineering - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Growth Engineering - Key offerings

10.8 Instructure Inc.

Exhibit 66: Instructure Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Instructure Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: Instructure Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Instructure Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Jenzabar Inc.

Exhibit 70: Jenzabar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Jenzabar Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Jenzabar Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 73: Jenzabar Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 N2N Services Inc.

Exhibit 74: N2N Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: N2N Services Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: N2N Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 PowerSchool Group LLC

Exhibit 77: PowerSchool Group LLC - Overview



Exhibit 78: PowerSchool Group LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 79: PowerSchool Group LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Saba Software Inc.

Exhibit 80: Saba Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Saba Software Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Saba Software Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 83: Saba Software Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

