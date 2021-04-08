Next Gen Personal Finance Launches $1M Mission 2025 Grant Challenge to Close Personal Finance Education Gap in U.S. Classrooms

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), the leader in financial education in middle and high schools in the U.S., launched the Mission: 2025 Challenge. The goal of the Mission: 2025 Challenge is that 100% of high school students will have access to a personal finance course by the year 2025.

U.S. high schools that launch new one-semester personal finance courses in the next school year will receive $1,000 grants with $1 million to be awarded.

"1 in 3 U.S. high schoolers does not have access to a personal finance course in school today. Given the eagerness of educators to increase access to this essential course, I expect we can achieve this goal together," said NGPF co-founder Tim Ranzetta.

Ranzetta added, "our success in the Mission: 2025 Challenge is an important stepping stone on the way to the longer-term Mission: 2030, when all students are not only offered but guaranteed to take a personal finance course before they cross the graduation stage. Access has to come first."

This spring, 25 states have introduced legislation that would increase access to financial education, including 18 that would guarantee all students take a standalone personal finance course. Legislators note that the momentum and interest in financial education is being driven by the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. The Mission: 2025 Challenge will help educators capitalize on this increased awareness.

Teachers can use NGPF's course proposal, syllabus, course description, and course name templates to make their case to their school leadership to offer personal finance, all on the Mission: 2025 site: ngpf.org/mission2025

About Next Gen Personal Finance

Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), has become the "one-stop shop" for more than 45,000 educators looking for high-quality, engaging personal finance curriculum to equip students with the skills they need to thrive in the future. NGPF curriculum has a broad reach, with more than 7 out of 10 U.S. high school students attending schools where a teacher uses the NGPF curriculum. NGPF invests in teacher professional development with live virtual sessions, 10 certification courses and 27 asynchronous On-Demand modules. The non-profit has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a "Top Website for Teachers to Find Lesson Plans" and "Best Business and Finance Games ."

