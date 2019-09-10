Next Gen Personal Finance Offers U.S. High Schools $1 Million Challenge

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Personal Finance has announced that it will award $1 million in grants to public high schools that commit to offering all students a one-semester course in personal finance before graduation.

A non-profit with a mission to bring effective and engaging financial education to every high school classroom in America, NGPF recently found that only 1 in 6 students currently receive personal finance education. The nationwide study, "Access to Financial Education," found that other than the five states that require all students to take personal finance, only 800 public high schools in the rest of the nation do so.

To add 100 more high schools to that list, NGPF is rolling out its $1 Million Gold Standard Challenge. To be eligible for $10,000 grants, public high schools have until December of 2020 to adopt school board resolutions that require a personal finance course to be implemented by August/September of 2022.

"Part of the college student debt crisis can be attributed to high school graduates who lack financial capability," says Tim Ranzetta, co-founder of NGPF. "Our nation's educational leaders must recognize that personal finance is as important a subject as algebra, physics or languages. Our Gold Standard Challenge grant program will accelerate the teaching of these kinds of practical skills, which our young people desperately want."

NGPF reaches more than 22,000 teachers and over 2 million students using its free, award-winning resources. NGPF's professional development programs, FinCamps and FinCamp+, reached more than 3,500 teachers in all 50 states in 2018-19. The schedule for 2019-20 is here .

