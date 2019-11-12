Next Gen Streaming Video Guide "Minnow" Makes Splashy Debut

The new app and website, akin to Spotify for streaming video, combines users' favorite platforms and services into a single application for easy search, sharing, and discovery of the movies and TV series they want to watch. The consumer end goal for Minnow is simple; less scrolling, more watching.

Minnow accelerates the discovery process with universal search, un-biased aggregation, and editorialized content suggestions. Key defining features of Minnow include the ability for viewers to easily search, share and recommend movies, series and episodes they are passionate about with friends and immediately link to the streaming content instead of looking for the source. Additionally, critics, brands, festivals and users alike will be able to customize a limitless number of playlists of their favorite content.

The more users search, save, and watch, the more Minnow's algorithms will present them with content customized specifically to their tastes.

"At the dawn of the 'streaming wars' era, with all the streaming options out there, it has become difficult and time consuming sorting through content, especially if you don't know what you are looking for," said Jes Bickhart, CEO and Founder of Minnow. "People already aggregate their music on Spotify, airlines on services like Kayak and Skyscanner, and images on Pinterest, so why do we still browse content offerings platform-by-platform for movies and series? The average person in America still spends well over 23 minutes every day just scrolling looking for something to watch. There has to be a better way to help people find a movie or series simply and on any device. That's where Minnow comes in."

Minnow is available on:

• iPhone and Android

• Tablets including iPads, Pixel tablets and Amazon Fire tablets

• Amazon Fire TV devices including Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and pre-installed smart Fire TVs

• Apple TV and Apple TV 4K devices

• Android TV devices including pre-installed smart Android TVs and Chromecast

**Coming soon to Roku, Web and other smart TVs

Minnow's Founder and CEO, Jes Bickhart, comes from a background in film. Before founding Minnow, he worked in Hollywood as an executive at Gidden Media, developing feature films and television series, and at 424 Post, assisting post-production supervisors.

Bickhart also co-founded and currently leads The Digital Campfire, an entertainment professional group dedicated to identifying and supporting storytellers across all entertainment mediums. The group is comprised of executives from production companies, agencies, and studios.

