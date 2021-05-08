Next-Gen Toy Company Selling Toys Through NFTs, Launched Today on OpenSea

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYMINT, a Vancouver-based toy startup, launched today their first line of premium collectible toys with a twist - you can only get a toy if you buy a matching NFT on the OpenSea marketplace.

In collaboration with Italian artist Claudio Bellini, the release includes three NFTs inspired by three matching toys in ultra-rare Genesis Edition.

Toy Mint Corporation

Two years in the making, the company's vision of a beautiful future starts today with better toys. Smart collectible toys are made from sustainable materials, kid-friendly, verifiable on blockchain, and connected to the cloud - creating an ultimate collector experience.

An award-winning agency Spitfire Industry from Brooklyn has designed the three Genesis Edition toys - two CNC machined walnut toy cars and a teddy bear with a necklace that gives it a unique value.

NFTs are available for purchase on OpenSea starting today, and buyers can redeem toys on the TOYMINT website. The delivery of toys begins in June.

"Toys are the first asset that kids own, and we want to expose them to the best craftsmanship and quality this planet has to offer," said Zoran Kovacevic, Founder and CEO of Toymint. "We want toys to grow in value so that families over time end up with a valuable toy collection."

Parent experience is at the heart of TOYMINT. From no-mess packaging to blockchain authenticity and no small parts to break—these toys will become instant parent favourites.

"Most parents are overwhelmed with the cost, mess, and waste from toys," said Krystal Ho, Chief Experience Officer at TOYMINT. "We are creating a new toy experience for parents to collect valuable toys and eliminate waste and unwanted gifts."

Media Contact:

Caroline Martins, Media Relations

[email protected]

Related Files

Toymint Genesis Teddy.png

Related Images

toymint-genesis-teddy.png

TOYMINT GENESIS TEDDY

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/530122836

SOURCE Toy Mint Corporation